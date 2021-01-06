Gov. Andy Beshear announced 5,742 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky Wednesday, the highest single-day case record by far.
The previous highest day was about 4,300 cases, and the positivity rate of 11.7% is the highest since May. The governor also announced 34 new deaths on Wednesday.
“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” Beshear said in a press release.
More than 800 of the new cases are from Jefferson County.
Beshear did not hold a daily briefing Wednesday. He had planned to issue his state of the commonwealth address, but delayed it to Thursday after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, interrupting the counting of electors that would name Joe Biden the official winner of the election.
Ky. Political Leaders Condemn Storming Of Capitol, Disruption Of Power Transfer