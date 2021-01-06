Gov. Andy Beshear announced 5,742 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky Wednesday, the highest single-day case record by far.

The previous highest day was about 4,300 cases, and the positivity rate of 11.7% is the highest since May. The governor also announced 34 new deaths on Wednesday.

“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” Beshear said in a press release.

More than 800 of the new cases are from Jefferson County.

Beshear did not hold a daily briefing Wednesday. He had planned to issue his state of the commonwealth address, but delayed it to Thursday after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, interrupting the counting of electors that would name Joe Biden the official winner of the election.