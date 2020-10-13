The attorney for an anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor proceedings said his client’s case could be bolstered by the state attorney general’s recent media appearances.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Kevin Glogower, who represents the grand juror who filed a lawsuit last month seeking legal approval to speak publicly about the process, said his client wants transparency.

“Why should somebody with that amount of power be the only one who’s allowed to talk about what happened in that room, somebody who wasn’t, at least according to the recordings, a part of what happened, and yet use that authority and use that power to prevent others from speaking,” Glogower said.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion for stay last week, saying, again, that this request for public disclosure should be denied as grand jury proceedings have historically been private, and if it isn’t denied, then Cameron requested that the court give his office ample time to appeal.

Glogower claims that “there’s a big gap” in messaging between what Cameron is saying publicly and his court filings. He also believes there are discrepancies between what Cameron said during his Sept. 23 press conference, putting the onus on the grand jury members, and what can be heard in the grand jury recordings that were released on Oct. 2. He asked why more of the “subsequently released” Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit file wasn’t shared with members of the grand jury.

“If you listen to the [grand jury] recordings, they were asking questions relevant to the roles of these other two individuals involved? They were asking questions outside of what the charges, and the return indictment, were. But none of those questions were fully answered,” Glogower said.

Glogower admitted that it’s unusual to want to lift the veil on the grand jury process.

“This is unprecedented in a lot of ways,” he said. “But it’s unprecedented because no one has ever seen a prosecutor step outside of that rule of secrecy, and discuss so definitively what happened at the grand jury. But yet at the same time, take every effort and opportunity in court to silence anybody that could counter that message.”

He’s not concerned that this will jeopardize grand jury cases going forward, that it will set a bad precedent, because “we submitted to the court that we’re going to limit our discussion.”

Glogower said he wasn’t sure what the timeline would be like for the legal process to take its course on this, but expressed that he’s confident Judge Annie O’Connell, who heard oral arguments on the case, will be “very thorough and to go through everything.”

A second grand juror who hopes to speak out about the Breonna Taylor proceedings is keeping an eye on how this case, according to community organizer Christopher 2x of the nonprofit Game Changers.

2x said his organization has a connection to the second grand juror through a “mutual party.”

“They are going to again, keep monitoring this situation,” he said. “They have not, as of today, been asking or seen the need for right now to have an attorney representing their interests.”

But the second grand juror might join as the first as an interested party “allowing Kevin and the team to represent their interested,” 2x said.