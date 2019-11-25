Whether your Thanksgiving brings cooking frenzies, tryptophan-induced comas, time with family and friends or all of the above, WFPL has holiday programming for you. Here’s what will air on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28) this year; you can listen at 89.3 FM or stream us online.

10 a.m.: Snap Judgment Gratitude

“‘Tis the season to consider those things that we are most thankful for. And so this week on Snap Judgment we’re taking a look back on some of the stories we’ve done that touch on this theme of gratitude, because we are so thankful.”

“Thanksgiving usually means we’re going big — way over the top. Twice the size bird we could possibly eat. More side dishes than the table can hold, and of course, so much pie. We travel great distances to see our families and friends — we hug, we eat, we argue, and we nap. On this special episode of The Pulse, we explore the traditions and rituals of Thanksgiving through a scientific lens. We hear stories about the neuroscience of gratitude — and how it can help us through grief; the environmental impact of our holiday feasts, from cranberries to food waste; and ask whether turkeys are really as dumb as they look.”

“Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual live Thanksgiving call-in show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. This year’s special guests include Melissa Clark, Samin Nosrat, Kwame Onwuachi, and Shauna Sever.”

2 p.m.: Story Corps The Great Listen

“Hosted by NPR’s Audie Cornish, the special will highlight the importance of documenting family history, and give instructions on how people can record conversation during the holidays and preserve them for generations to come. Featuring StoryCorps segments, plus voices of teachers and students and Dave Isay.”

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Louisville Public Media!