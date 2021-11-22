Writer and professor Kathryn Paige Harden discusses her book “The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality,” with journalist and author Carl Zimmer.

Kathryn Paige Harden is a professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, where she leads the Developmental Behavior Genetics lab and co-directs the Texas Twin Project. In 2017, she was honored with an award from the American Psychological Association for her distinguished scientific contributions to the study of genetics and human individual differences.

Carl Zimmer writes the “Matter” column for The New York Times. He has won the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Journalism Award three times, and he teaches science writing at Yale.

Listen to the episode: