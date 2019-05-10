Environmental advocates with the Sunrise Movement are planning a meeting in Frankfort Saturday to discuss a road map to the Green New Deal, a science-based plan to cut net emissions of greenhouse gases to zero as fast as possible.

The goal of the tour is to share why the Green New Deal is important to Kentuckians, said Bayley Amburgey, spokeswoman.

“Through the Green New Deal we can employ hundreds of workers in a clean new economy,” she said. “Just showing Kentucky that there is a future that looks different than the one there is now and that we don’t have to stay within the status quo.”

The Sunrise Movement is one of several groups around the world raising awareness about the growing impacts of climate change and the urgent need to reduce global greenhouse gases.

The movement has led peaceful demonstrations at state legislatures and in the halls of Congress. Earlier this year, Kentucky’s delegation challenged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to speak with them about the Green New Deal, even going so far as to demonstrate in his Senate office in Washington DC.

Saturday’s event will include a dinner beginning at 5 p.m. followed by speakers and presentations. The main event begins at 7 p.m. at Kentucky State University. Sunrise Movements Executive Director Varshini Prakash and House Democratic Representative Attica Scott are expected to be among the speakers.

In Kentucky, climate change is expected to bring warmer temperatures causing more frequent storms and droughts.