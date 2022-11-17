After winning the mayoral election last week, Craig Greenberg is preparing to take office in less than two months with the help of a 58-person transition team.
The team will advise him on what needs to be addressed in key issue areas, including public safety, housing and economic development. The list is a who’s who of current and former public officials, as well as faith leaders and heads of nonprofits. Former Metro Council member and CEO of Fund for the Arts Barbara Sexton Smith will serve as a special advisor to the transition team. She previously worked as the Greenberg campaign’s treasurer.
At a recent press conference, Greenberg said building new, high-quality public housing and expanding access to pre-kindergarten programs will be among his top concerns after he’s sworn-in in early January
“Our priorities include going all in on public safety and really ensuring that we are doing everything possible to make sure that Louisville is a safer city,” he said.
While on the campaign trail, Greenberg vowed to increase funding for the Louisville Metro Police Department and fill hundreds of officer vacancies. He also promised to shift the department’s priorities to “community-oriented policing” and expand non-policing public safety measures like the city’s Group Violence Intervention program and a program to send trained mental healthcare workers to some 911 calls.
The Greenberg campaign also announced a transition website last week where residents can provide their ideas on future programs or spending. Anyone interested in working for the incoming administration can also submit their resume on the site.
Asked whether he’d consider hiring Republicans, Greenberg said he plans to work with anyone that shares his goals.
“Regardless of whether you supported me or not, if you’re interested in improving public safety, if you’re interested in creating more affordable housing … if you’re interested in cleaning up the mess and creating more good-paying jobs, I encourage you to reach out to us,” he said.
Greenberg has so far declined to say whether he will retain LMPD Chief Erika Shields, who was hired by Mayor Greg Fischer after events following the police killing of Breonna Taylor led to the firing of the previous chief, Steve Conrad. Greenberg has told reporters that he will announce personnel decisions in the coming weeks.
Democratic members of Metro Council who previously endorsed Greenberg during the primaries will have an opportunity to influence the direction of his administration as members of the transition team.
Council President David James will co-chair Greenberg’s “city budget and operations committee.” Outgoing District 21 Council Member Nicole George, who is also a social worker, will lead the “public health and public services committee,” while District 3’s Keisha Dorsey will co-chair the “economic development and housing committee.”
Julie Carr, the chief of staff for retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, will serve as the federal affairs liaison for the transition team.
Here’s everyone on Greenberg’s transition team:
Public Safety Committee
- Karina Barillas, Founder & Executive Director of La Casita Center
- Michael Brown (Chair), Fmr Secretary of the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet
- Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, Kentucky State Representative for District 38
- Yvette Gentry, Fmr. Interim Chief of LMPD
- Keturah Herron, Kentucky State Representative for District 42
- Paul Johnson, Fmr. Special Agent & Sr. Executive for the United States Secret Service
- Pat Mulloy, President & CEO of Sharps Compliance
- Lopa Mehrotra, Community Volunteer
- David Nicholson, Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk
- Rev. Corrie Shull, Pastor of Burnett Ave Baptist Church & JCPS Board Member
- Bill Summers, Fmr. Deputy Mayor of Louisville
Public Health & Public Services Committee
- Dr. Muhammad Babar (Co-Chair ), Founding President of Muslim Americans for Compassion
- Cara Baribeau, Fmr. Vice President of the Community Foundation of Louisville
- oSha Cowley-Shireman, Director of Policy & Development for the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation
- Cathe Dykstra, President & CEO of Family Scholar House
- Nicole George (Co-Chair), Louisville Metro Council District 21
- Jackie Green, Manager of Bike Couriers Bike Shop
- Joni Jenkins, Kentucky State Representative for District 44
- Edgardo Mansilla, Fmr. Executive Director of Americana Community Center, Inc.
- Christian Motley, Fmr. Dir. of Policy & Partnerships for StriveTogether
- Jeff Polson, President & CEO of the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence
- Dr. Jody Prather, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer for Baptist Health
- Rev. David Snardon Sr., Pastor of Joshua Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
- John Stovall, President of Teamsters Local 783
Economic Development & Housing Committee
- Kevin Cosby, Sr. Pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church & President of Simmons College
- Keisha Dorsey (Co-Chair), Louisville Metro Council District 3
- Laura Douglas, Interim President & CEO of the West EndOpportunity Partnership
- Tommy Elliott, Sr. Vice President of Old National Bank
- Matt Erwin, President of MPE Communications
- Keith Hamilton, CEO of LB Manufacturing
- Larry Hayes, Fmr. Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development
- Ja Hillebrand, Chairman & CEO of Stock Yards Bank & Trust
- Alice Houston, Co-Founder & Owner of HJI Supply Chain Solutions
- Vince Jarboe, Founder & Director of Southwest Dream Team
- Valle Jones, CEO of Mayin LLC
- Christy L. Robinson (Co-Chair), Executive Vice President of LDG Development
- Riggs Lewis (Co-Chair), System Vice President of Health Policy for Norton Healthcare
- Julie Raque Adams, Kentucky State Senator for District 36
- Andrew Trager Kusman, VP of Corporate Strategies for Republic Bank & Trust Co.
- Purna Veer, President & Founder of V-Soft Consulting Group, Inc.
- Nicole Yates, Associate VP Growth/Community Engagement for Passport Health Plan
City Budget & Operations Committee
- Jim Beckett, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of the Re:land Group
- Marianne Butler, Fmr. Commissioner on the Kentucky Public Service Commission
- Steve Campbell, Chairman of the James Graham Brown Foundation
- Todd Dunn, President of UAW Local 862
- Madonna Flood, Louisville Metro Council District 24
- Alexis Hardesty, Organizer with SEIU/NFCO Kentucky
- David James (Co-Chair), Louisville Metro Council President
- Steven Kelsey, Founding Sr. Pastor of Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries
- Nima Kulkarni, Kentucky State Representative for District 40
- Kish Kumi Price, President & CEO of the Louisville Urban League
- Nikki Lanier, CEO of Harper Slade
- Dana Mayton (Co-Chair), District Director in the Office of Congressman John Yarmuth
- Steve Miller, President of Saber-21 LLC
- Ashley Parrott, Vice Chair of the Center For Nonprofit Excellence
- Anthony Piagentini, Louisville Metro Council District 19
- Tim Shaughnessy, Fmr. Kentucky State Senator for District19
- Seema Singal, Board Member of the Adarsh Charitable Foundation
Chief of Staff & General Counsel to the Transition Team
- David Kaplan, Founding Partner of Kaplan, Johnson, Abate & Bird LLP
Special Advisor to the Transition Team
- Barbara Sexton Smith, Fmr. Metro Councilwoman & Fmr. CEO of Fund for the Arts
Federal Affairs Liaison to the Transition Team
- Julie Carr, Chief of Staff in the Office of Congressman John Yarmuth