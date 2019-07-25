Hackers are holding hostage the medical records of 20,000 Park DuValle Community Health Center patients. The news was first reported by WDRB Thursday.

The Louisville health clinic hasn’t been able to make appointments or access patient’s insurance information or medical records since June 7. That’s when the health center lost access to the records because of a ransomware attack.

The clinic paid hackers about $70,000 in bitcoin ransom to release the information – the clinic said it should have full access to the information restored by August first.

Park DuValle officials say hackers haven’t been able to access patient information. But a cybersecurity expert told WDRB an information hack was possible.

Hackers also conducted another ransomware attack of the center back in April, but the health care provider was able to build a new records system and didn’t pay the hackers.