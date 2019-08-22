The head of the Fairness Campaign has been arrested at the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Ham Breakfast at the State Fair. Chris Hartman was handcuffed and dragged out of the building after protesting and chanting near the entryway.

@FairnessCamp‘s @ChrisHartmanKY is cuffed and dragged out front of ham breakfast after protesting with more than a dozen others — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) August 22, 2019

@kystatepolice trooper confirms @ChrisHartmanKY was arrested. Squad car took him away minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/MhiT4hE1dY — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) August 22, 2019

@ChrisHartmanKY was arrested after protesting and chanting near the ham breakfast entryway. Troopers asked him to quiet down.

When he did not, they told him to turn around and cuffed him. He laid on the floor before troopers picked him up and took him into a cruiser outside. — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) August 22, 2019

Video of him dragged out: pic.twitter.com/2crhP6zoyu — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) August 22, 2019

Groups including Fairness and the American Civil Liberties Union show up at the ham breakfast every year to protest the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s policies, which include supporting right-to-work legislation, opposing abortion rights and defining marriage as between one man and one woman. Hartman and two other protesters were also arrested at the ham breakfast in 2015.