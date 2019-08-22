Community
August 22, 2019

The head of the Fairness Campaign has been arrested at the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Ham Breakfast at the State Fair. Chris Hartman was handcuffed and dragged out of the building after protesting and chanting near the entryway.

Groups including Fairness and the American Civil Liberties Union show up at the ham breakfast every year to protest the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s policies, which include supporting right-to-work legislation, opposing abortion rights and defining marriage as between one man and one woman. Hartman and two other protesters were also arrested at the ham breakfast in 2015.