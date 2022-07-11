Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department are advising the public to stay away from Shawnee Park.

URGENT: Heavy police presence at Shawnee Park. The public is advised to stay away from the area. Media – LMPD will provide a staging area when we can advise of a safe location. pic.twitter.com/zHHrq9UMkL — LMPD (@LMPD) July 11, 2022

LMPD officials did not release additional information.

Shawnee Park is the location of the Dirt Bowl basketball tournament. There were games scheduled today.

There are multiple reports via social media that someone was shot. A video on Facebook shows a man lying motionless on the ground being rendered aid while onlookers accuse police of firing the shots.

This is a developing story.