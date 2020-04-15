Our communities in Kentucky and Southern Indiana are losing people we love to COVID-19. WFPL News wants to do more than document the number of people who have died from coronavirus. We want to report on who we’re losing.

We know these deaths are more than numbers. Each one marks the loss of a mother, a father, a grandparent, a sibling or a friend.

We would like to start telling the stories of the lives of people who have died during the pandemic. What did they accomplish? What obstacles did they overcome? How did they meet their spouse or partner? What did they like to cook or eat? What tune were they always humming? What was that one little piece of advice they gave that you’ll always remember?

If you have lost someone you love to COVID-19, and would like to share the story of their life with WFPL News and your public radio community, please email us at news@wfpl.org, and one of our reporters will be in touch.