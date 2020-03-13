Here’s a list of current Kentucky and Indiana public school closures in our listening area. This post will be updated.

Bullitt County: In-person classes have been suspended starting Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. More details.

Greater Clark County, Indiana: an announcement is planned for 1:00 this afternoon.

Elizabethtown Independent Schools: Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5. The last week of that was already scheduled to be spring break; there will be Non-Traditional Instruction for the first two weeks of the closure.

Floyd County, Indiana: Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through Monday, March 30. Students were already scheduled to be on spring break March 17-29.

Hardin County: Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5. The last week of that was already scheduled to be spring break.

Henry County: Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 12. The last week of that was already scheduled to be spring break.

Jefferson County: Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5, essentially extending the normal one-week spring break into three weeks.

Oldham County: Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5, essentially extending the normal one-week spring break into three weeks.