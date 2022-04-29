The Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon return Saturday to Louisville and southern Indiana.

Both races will start at 7 a.m., and a map of the two routes is available here.

Various city streets will be closed Saturday to accommodate the races.

Main Street from Hancock Street to 1st Street will be closed Saturday from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following streets will be closed Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Interstate 64 West Ramp to 3rd Street

Interstate 64 East Ramp to 9th Street

The following streets will be closed on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, they are no parking areas from Saturday from midnight to 5 p.m.:

Main Street from South Jackson Street to 21st Street

20th Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street

Market Street from 21st Street to 12th Street

13th Street from Market Street to Broadway

Broadway from 14th Street to 3rd Street

4th Street from Broadway to Central Avenue

Central Avenue from 2nd Street to Taylor Avenue

3rd Street from Central Avenue to West River Road

Preston Street from Main Street to East River Road

East River Road from Preston Street to 1250 East River Road

East Witherspoon Road from Floyd Street to River Road

Adams Street from East Witherspoon Road to Quincy Street

Park Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue

Magnolia Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

More information about Saturday’s marathon and half marathon can be found on the Kentucky Derby Festival website.