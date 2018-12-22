In Washington, D.C., three nearly-graduated law students suddenly realize that Foggy Bottom Law School, the university they’ve been attending, is a for-profit sham. They soon go to great lengths to find the person responsible.
That’s the premise of “The Rooster Bar,” a legal thriller by John Grisham. The book, which was lauded by the New York Times as “a fun read” was also the most-read at the Louisville Free Public Library in 2018.
The runner-up is “The Midnight Line” by Lee Child. It’s another thriller, this time about the illegal opioid trade.
Other books on the list include fan-favorite “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” by J.K. Rowling, and Bill Clinton’s novel debut, co-written with James Patterson, “The President is Missing.”
Here is the complete list:
- “The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham
- “The Midnight Line” by Lee Child
- “Origin by Dan Brown
- “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J. K. Rowling
- “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
- “The President Is Missing” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson
- “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
- “Camino Island” by John Grisham
- “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins
- “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn