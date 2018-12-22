In Washington, D.C., three nearly-graduated law students suddenly realize that Foggy Bottom Law School, the university they’ve been attending, is a for-profit sham. They soon go to great lengths to find the person responsible.

That’s the premise of “The Rooster Bar,” a legal thriller by John Grisham. The book, which was lauded by the New York Times as “a fun read” was also the most-read at the Louisville Free Public Library in 2018.

The runner-up is “The Midnight Line” by Lee Child. It’s another thriller, this time about the illegal opioid trade.

Other books on the list include fan-favorite “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” by J.K. Rowling, and Bill Clinton’s novel debut, co-written with James Patterson, “The President is Missing.”

Here is the complete list:

“The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham

“The Midnight Line” by Lee Child

“Origin by Dan Brown

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J. K. Rowling

“Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

“The President Is Missing” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

“The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah

“Camino Island” by John Grisham

“Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins