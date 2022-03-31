91.9 WFPK and Waterfront Park have released the lineup for the 20th season of Waterfront Wednesday.

The concert series kicks off April 27 with Kentucky hip hop group Nappy Roots, Chicago musician Neal Frances and Louisville band Kiana & the Sun Kings.

The series runs through September, with free concerts on the final Wednesday of each month on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville’s Waterfront Park.

Other acts this year include Louisville bands Routine Caffeine and Hot Brown Smackdown, as well as Colorado group Yonder Mountain String Band.

“We’re super excited for the season, and to join our friends and community of music lovers at the waterfront!” WFPK program director Stacy Owen said in a news release.

Waterfront Park president and executive director Deborah Bilitski said the concert series is “one of the longest-running events” at the park.

“It’s such a great example of what makes events at the park special – it’s inclusive, it’s celebratory, and it’s just so much fun,” Bilitski said in the release.

Music begins at 6 p.m., and attendees can start arriving as early as 5 p.m.

Here’s the full lineup:

Disclosure: 91.9 WFPK is presenting the concert series. It’s one of three stations, including 89.3 WFPL, that make up Louisville Public Media.