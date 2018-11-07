Two contested seats flipped from Republican to Democrat on Tuesday as Louisville voters living in odd-numbered districts selected their Metro Council representatives.

A number of Metro Council retirements and primary defeats left seven districts wide open for new leadership. Overall, nine of the thirteen races this year were competitive.

One of the party flips was in District 7, which is currently represented by Angela Leet; Leet lost her bid for mayor to incumbent Greg Fischer Tuesday evening. In District 17, which includes Anchorage, Democrat Markus Winkler edged out incumbent Republican Glen Stuckel.

Starting next year, the Minority Caucus will have at least seven members, down from nine. The Council, which has representatives from 26 districts, will shift more heavily in favor of the Democrats.

At press time, the District 13 race was too close to call.

Here are the results:

District 1

Democratic incumbent Jessica Green was elected to a second term. She ran unopposed.

District 3

Democrat Keisha Dorsey was elected after running unopposed. She will fill the seat vacated by veteran Councilwoman Mary Woolridge, who is retiring after this term.

District 5

Donna Lyvette Purvis, a Democrat, decisively won the District 5 seat. She was facing Republican John Owen. Earlier this year, she defeated the long-serving Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton in the primary.

District 7

Democrat Paula McCraney topped Republican Kent Hall with about 54 percent of the vote. The seat was previously held by mayoral candidate Angela Leet, a Republican, who lost on Tuesday.

District 9

Incumbent Democrat Bill Hollander was elected to a second term. He ran unopposed.

District 11

Republican incumbent Kevin Kramer held on to his seat, beating Democratic Challenger Derek Trent Ashcraft. Kramer won about 53 percent of the vote.

District 13

At about 9:30 p.m., Democrat Mark Fox and Republican Jennifer Alexander were neck-and-neck with 97 percent of precincts reporting. Each had about 50 percent of the vote.

District 15

Longtime elected official Democrat Kevin Triplett won the District 15 seat with three-quarters of the vote, beating out Republican Richard Brown. Triplett previously served as a legislative assistant for District 13.

District 17

Democrat Markus Winkler edged out incumbent Republican Glen Stuckel for the District 17 seat by winning 55 percent of votes.

District 19

Republican Anthony Piagentini won in District 19. He beat Democrat William Ackerman III. Piagentini won nearly 57 percent of the vote.

District 21

Democrat Nicole George won the District 21 seat with nearly 70 percent of votes over Republican Bret Shultz and Independent John Witt.

District 23

Republican incumbent James Peden was re-elected to represent District 23. He ran unopposed. Peden has served on Metro Council since 2003.

District 25

Democratic incumbent and former Metro Council president David Yates was re-elected with 61 percent of the vote. He ran against Republican Harold Temoth Henley, Jr.