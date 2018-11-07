There were a bunch of non-partisan judicial races on Jefferson County ballots this year. More than two-thirds of them were uncontested. Here are the results, with 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Circuit Judges
2nd Division: Annie O’Connell defeated Judge Darryl Lavery, who was appointed to the seat in 2017.
Family Court Judges
4th Division: Judge Lauren Adams Ogden narrowly edged out Lori Goodwin; Ogden was appointed to the seat in January.
10th Division: Judge Derwin Webb narrowly beat Emily Digenis; Webb was appointed to the bench in 2017.
District Judges
1st Division: Judge Annette Karem was running unopposed; she’s held the position since 2006.
2nd Division: Judge Amber Wolf was running unopposed; she was first elected to the bench in 2014.
3rd Division: Kristina Garvey defeated Tracy Davis for this open seat.
4th Division: Julie Kaelin defeated Judge Todd Hollenbach IV who’s held the seat since 2015.
5th Division: Judge Jennifer Leibson was running unopposed; she was first elected to the bench in 2014.
6th Division: Lisa Langford narrowly beat Judge Sean Delahanty, who’s held the position for 20 years.
7th Division: Judge Jennifer Bryant Wilcox was running unopposed; she’s held the position since 2009.
8th Division: David Paul Bowles was running unopposed; he’s been on the bench since 2008.
9th Division: Tanisha Ann Hickerson was running unopposed; she was the second-place vote-getter in the primary election, but after the unexpected death of Danny Alvarez, she was the only person on the ballot.
10th Division: Judge Sara Michael Nicholson was running unopposed; she was first elected to the bench in 2016.
11th Division: Judge Jessica Ann Moore was running unopposed; she’s been on the bench since 2017.
12th Division: Judge Eric Haner was running unopposed; he was appointed to the bench in 2013.
13th Division: Judge Anne Delahanty was running unopposed; she’s held the position since 2013.
14th Division: Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke was running unopposed; she’s been on the bench since 2010.
15th Division: Judge Anne Haynie was running unopposed; she was first elected in 2004.
16th Division: Katie King was running unopposed; she’s been on the bench since 2010.
