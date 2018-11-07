There were a bunch of non-partisan judicial races on Jefferson County ballots this year. More than two-thirds of them were uncontested. Here are the results, with 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Circuit Judges

2nd Division: Annie O’Connell defeated Judge Darryl Lavery, who was appointed to the seat in 2017.

Family Court Judges

4th Division: Judge Lauren Adams Ogden narrowly edged out Lori Goodwin; Ogden was appointed to the seat in January.

10th Division: Judge Derwin Webb narrowly beat Emily Digenis; Webb was appointed to the bench in 2017.

District Judges

1st Division: Judge Annette Karem was running unopposed; she’s held the position since 2006.

2nd Division: Judge Amber Wolf was running unopposed; she was first elected to the bench in 2014.

3rd Division: Kristina Garvey defeated Tracy Davis for this open seat.

4th Division: Julie Kaelin defeated Judge Todd Hollenbach IV who’s held the seat since 2015.

5th Division: Judge Jennifer Leibson was running unopposed; she was first elected to the bench in 2014.

6th Division: Lisa Langford narrowly beat Judge Sean Delahanty, who’s held the position for 20 years.

7th Division: Judge Jennifer Bryant Wilcox was running unopposed; she’s held the position since 2009.

8th Division: David Paul Bowles was running unopposed; he’s been on the bench since 2008.

9th Division: Tanisha Ann Hickerson was running unopposed; she was the second-place vote-getter in the primary election, but after the unexpected death of Danny Alvarez, she was the only person on the ballot.

10th Division: Judge Sara Michael Nicholson was running unopposed; she was first elected to the bench in 2016.

11th Division: Judge Jessica Ann Moore was running unopposed; she’s been on the bench since 2017.

12th Division: Judge Eric Haner was running unopposed; he was appointed to the bench in 2013.

13th Division: Judge Anne Delahanty was running unopposed; she’s held the position since 2013.

14th Division: Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke was running unopposed; she’s been on the bench since 2010.

15th Division: Judge Anne Haynie was running unopposed; she was first elected in 2004.

16th Division: Katie King was running unopposed; she’s been on the bench since 2010.

