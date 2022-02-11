Every other week, LPM brings you the newsletter Arts, Culture, Et Cetera. It’s full of arts and culture news from the region, a rundown of things to do and see, and, every week, introduces you to an artist in the community.

Events, exhibitions, etc…

It’s Black History Month, and there are a number of cultural events happening to celebrate the contributions of Black Americans.

Frazier History Museum hosts a performance of the one-act play “Give Us the Ballot!,” by local playwright Larry Muhammad. The work is the story of Russell P. Lee and his election campaign for the Board of Aldermen in 1961. The then nearly all-white board of Aldermen was the main governing body of Louisville back then.

“The Sky’s the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation” exhibit at Bowman Field highlights Black aviators and their contributions.

Dates: Now – Feb. 28. Details here.

Hutchins Library at Berea College is the venue for an exhibit honoring the late bell hooks. It features hooks’ correspondence, papers, archives and creative works.

Dates: Now – March 1. Info here .

Roots 101 African American Museum in Louisville was recently voted one of the country’s 10 Best New Attractions in a USA Today Readers Choice contest. It has several exhibitions up.

Dates: Ongoing. Info here .

The Carnegie Center in New Albany has two permanent exhibitions to check out: “Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage: Men and Women of the Underground Railroad” and “Remembered: The Life of Lucy Higgs Nichols.”

Dates: Ongoing. Details here .

More arts events and happenings

Genre-bending music duo Black Violin is at the Brown Theatre this month.

Date: Feb. 16. Info here .

Commonwealth Theatre Center hosts the Young Playwrights Festival with in-person performances this month at the Nancy Niles Sexton Theatre.

Dates: Feb. 10 – 19. Info here .

Oldham County regional theater Little Colonel Players presents “Laura.” The thriller-mystery follows Mark McPherson, who falls for the murder victim of a crime he’s investigating. But things aren’t as they seem.

Dates: Feb. 11 – 19. Ticket info here .

Louisville Jewish Film Festival kicked off earlier this month, but there’s still lots of films left on the lineup to catch, including the 30-minute German film “Masel Tov Cocktail” and the short film “Blewish.”

Dates: Now – Feb. 27. Information here .

Flamenco Louisville classes are back on starting this week, including a lesson that will get you caught up on flamenco fundamentals.

Dates: Starting this week. Details here .

In case you missed it…

A new Kentucky Opera production of Gluck’s “Orfeo” looks at the composer’s original intent. This is, what’s known as, a historically informed performance.

“Our Kentucky Home: Hispanic/Latin American Visual Art in the Commonwealth,” a traveling exhibition organized by the Kentucky Arts Council, features 20 visual artists living in the state.

Louisville musician Carly Johnson will provide the musical setting for Louisville Ballet’s “Program 4” performances.

Later this month, is the launch of a new arts event series around the city. Support comes, in part, from Fund for the Arts. Local arts leaders say they appreciate the new funds for the arts engagement they’ve been doing for years.

Shelton Joseph Fabre has been appointed as the archbishop-designate to the Archdiocese of Louisville by Pope Francis.

WUOL’s Colleen Phelps writes about figure skating and ice dancing’s love affair with Maurice Ravel’s “Boléro” as the winter Olympic Games are underway.

Kentucky Derby Festival revealed the designs for its 2022 posters, created by Louisville muralist Kacy Jackson. He hopes the designs inspire unity.

Equity in Arts, is a national effort that piloted in Louisville, recently launched its InSightFull Business Accelerator, a two-year program designed to help creative entrepreneurs.

Get to know the Louisville Unions: the city’s little-known Black baseball team from 1908.