Construction of the new Beecher Terrace continues, and fewer than a hundred families are living in what’s left of the old complex. Several hundred others are settling into their new homes throughout the city.

While some displaced residents await the new and improved Beecher, others are content to leave it behind and start anew.

Those who do come back will find themselves living with lots of new neighbors — not all of whom are low income folks, like before. Will it still feel like home?

Last week we talked about the “big four” West End investments. This week on Here Today, we focus in on the biggest: the over $200 million redevelopment of Beecher Terrace.

