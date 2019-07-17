The site where Beecher Terrace was built has a story that’s much older than the housing complex itself. Louisville’s first black doctor had a home there with his family. The city’s first cemetery occupied what’s now Baxter Square Park.
Before we move on from Beecher Terrace, we spend some time this week learning more of that story.
Listen to the show:
Elizabeth Carrigan
Items found at Beecher Terrace are organized in boxes at Corn Island Archaeology in Jeffersontown.
Elizabeth Carrigan
Senior Archaeologist David Schatz (center) tells Laura Ellis (left) and Jonese Franklin (right) about some of the pieces found at the Beecher Terrace site.
Elizabeth Carrigan
Some of the many, many bottles found at the Beecher site.
Elizabeth Carrigan
Anne Bader, owner and principal of Corn Island Archaeology, shows were artifacts go to dry.
Elizabeth Carrigan
A closeup of some artifacts in the drying rack at Corn Island Archaeology in Jeffersontown.