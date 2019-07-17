Here Today
The site where Beecher Terrace was built has a story that’s much older than the housing complex itself. Louisville’s first black doctor had a home there with his family. The city’s first cemetery occupied what’s now Baxter Square Park.

Before we move on from Beecher Terrace, we spend some time this week learning more of that story.

Elizabeth Carrigan

Items found at Beecher Terrace are organized in boxes at Corn Island Archaeology in Jeffersontown.

Elizabeth Carrigan

Senior Archaeologist David Schatz (center) tells Laura Ellis (left) and Jonese Franklin (right) about some of the pieces found at the Beecher Terrace site.

Elizabeth Carrigan

Some of the many, many bottles found at the Beecher site.

Elizabeth Carrigan

Anne Bader, owner and principal of Corn Island Archaeology, shows were artifacts go to dry.

Elizabeth Carrigan

A closeup of some artifacts in the drying rack at Corn Island Archaeology in Jeffersontown.

More photos from the excavation of Beecher Terrace can be found here.

