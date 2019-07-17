The site where Beecher Terrace was built has a story that’s much older than the housing complex itself. Louisville’s first black doctor had a home there with his family. The city’s first cemetery occupied what’s now Baxter Square Park.

Before we move on from Beecher Terrace, we spend some time this week learning more of that story.

Listen to the show:

﻿ ﻿

Elizabeth Carrigan

Elizabeth Carrigan

Elizabeth Carrigan

Elizabeth Carrigan

Elizabeth Carrigan

More photos from the excavation of Beecher Terrace can be found here.