https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20190913162124-ICPodcastProbesForGentrificationFullEp.mp3

Nearly $1 billion dollars in investments are coming to west Louisville. These investments will fund huge projects in the area, including a new YMCA, a sports and learning complex and an overhaul of the Beecher Terrace housing development. But many residents worry that this influx of development will pave the way for gentrification.

Looking at the city’s history and asking what will happen next, Louisville Public Media’s Here Today podcast explores how the changes will affect the area’s neighborhoods and whether longtime residents could be displaced. Since June, the podcast has taken a deep dive into the topic, looking into how the area became ideal for reinvestment and what impact the new development will have on the people who already live there.

We discussed the podcast and its findings on WFPL’s In Conversation. Our guests were:

WFPL City Reporter Amina Elahi

WFPL New Editor Jonese Franklin

Listen to the podcast at HereTodayPodcast.org.