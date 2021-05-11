Jefferson County Public Schools has opened registration for its summer learning programs. District officials say they are hoping to reach thousands of students and boost learning, especially for kids who may have missed out on educational opportunities because of the pandemic.

For rising first-grade through 12th-grade students, the district is offering a six-week virtual option and a six-week in-person option, with transportation and meals at more than 80 schools and community sites.

Teachers will focus on math and reading skills, but with extra time for physical activity, social-emotional learning and hands-on activities, such as robotics. The enrichment activities will vary depending on the site, many of which served as learning hubs during the school year.

Officials say all sites will offer an engaging “critical thinking” curriculum that is typically reserved for students who test into the Gifted and Talented program. There will also be credit recovery opportunities for students who need to retake courses. Hours and daily schedules will vary.

In-person learning sites will also have support for English Language Learners and students with disabilities.

The virtual camp will be a set of video game-inspired “adventures” students can complete at their own pace throughout the six-week period. No pre-registration is required for the virtual camp.

Both the virtual and in-person camps run June 21-July 30.

Shorter Camps

JCPS is also offering several shorter specialized camps, including a two-week in-person camp for some students in the Gifted and Talented program.

Rising fourth- through sixth-graders in the Gifted and Talented program can attend a camp at Johnson Middle School from June 21-July 2.

Rising seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders in the Gifted and Talented program can attend a camp at Noe Middle school from July 12-July 23.

Rising high school students can attend a debate camp from July 6-9 at Marion C. Moore School.

Rising eighth-grade through 12th-grade students can attend various career and technical education camps, exploring careers in health science, engineering, marketing and business.

Several other shorter camps will cover topics such as fighting racism, book clubs, sound engineering, social activism, comics and entrepreneurship.

Early Childhood Camps

JCPS is holding the one-week Camp Jumpstart for 3-year-olds in the Early Childhood program. These camps will run 9 a.m. to noon, June 21-25, and will focus on social-emotional development. Each classroom will have 12 students and three adults. Breakfast and lunch are provided.

For incoming kindergarteners, JCPS is holding the three-week Camp Ready4K from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at several early childhood center locations. Transportation, breakfast and lunch are included. There are 1,600 spots available. Teachers will focus on social-emotional development and getting students ready for Kindergarten.

Ready4K runs July 12- 30

Registration is required for all camps, except for the six-week virtual program. Families can sign up here.