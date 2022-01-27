Every other week, LPM brings you the newsletter Arts, Culture, Et Cetera. It’s full of arts and culture news from the region, a rundown of things to do and see, and, every week, introduces you to an artist in the community.

The Chinese New Year begins Tuesday.

This year marks the Year of the Tiger, and there are a number of ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Louisville area.

District 6 restaurant in Louisville is serving up a prix fixe menu for the new year.

Dates: Jan. 28 and 29. Details and reservation info here .

The Louisville Chinese Christian Church hosts a Chinese New Year Celebration this weekend. The evening includes music and dance performances, as well as dinner. It will also be live-streamed here for those unable to attend in person.

Date: Jan. 29. RSVP required. More info here .

Logan Street Market is the venue for a Lunar New Year Party, complete with holiday treats and performances by River Lotus Lion Dance.

Date: Feb. 5, 5 – 8 p.m. Details here .

The Buddha Blessed Temple in Louisville hosts its Lunar New Celebration next weekend. It features refreshments and performances.

Date: Feb. 6. Info here .

More art happenings…

Soprano Dane Waters and pianist David Paul Gibson perform classical Lieder and arias, with Waters singing them all in German. Musical selections will include Mozart, Strauss, Wagner and Korngold.

Date: Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. Details here .

Louisville inclusive burlesque group Bettes Burlesque presents its debut show “Awakening,” which hits on themes like bodily autonomy, mental health, sexual assault and sexism.

Dates: Jan. 28 – Feb. 5. More info here .

The winter show at the Art Center of the Bluegrass in Danville is “Appalachia from the Inside,” focused on Appalachian art and artists. It features three shows all connected to this theme.

Dates: Now – March 16. Information here .

Editor’s note: Check a venue or event’s COVID-19 safety and vaccination regulations before you go. You can monitor the latest COVID-19 statistics and information in Kentucky and Southern Indiana on the WFPL website.

In case you missed it…

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear earmarked $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to go toward nonprofit arts organizations in his proposed budget. Arts leaders are “cautiously optimistic” that the funds will make it into the final budget, but it was absent in the spending bill the state House passed last week. That means their eyes are on the state Senate now.

COVID-19 variants like omicron have derailed the best laid plans of some performing arts groups for getting back to in-person audiences. Louisville Orchestra, Kentucky Shakespeare and Louisville Ballet are some of the recent organizations having to cancel, postpone or move shows online.

The Muhammad Ali Center has a new president and CEO. Marilyn Jackson’s first day was last week, and she hopes to elevate the center’s national program as its new leader.

Louisville Ballet has launched a new award to highlight promising choreographers. The 2021-2022 inaugural accolade has gone to German dancer and choreographer Anne Jung.

A virtual event memorializing the late Kentucky author and activist bell hooks was interrupted Tuesday evening when trolls crashed it with disturbing content. But participants found a way to carry on.

WFPK checked in with Louisville-based electronic duo Air Chrysalis, which has a new album titled “Miniature Comet.”

The National Endowment for the Arts recommended 13 Kentucky arts groups receive federal funds. That includes Louisville literary press Sarabande Books, which will use the money to hep with operating expenses, and Kentucky Shakespeare, which will use the grant to support up-and-coming writers through its Community Creates program.

WUOL’s Colleen Phelps will lead concert talks at the Louisville Orchestra this weekend. She’ll speak with principal tuba player, Andrew Doub, Friday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 6:45 p.m.