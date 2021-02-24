Purim begins when the sun sets Thursday, and due to the pandemic, many Louisville events marking the Jewish holiday will be online this year.
Sometimes known as the Feast of Lots, Purim commemorates when Queen Esther helped save the Jews from persecution in ancient Persia.
It’s a joyous holiday, often celebrated with costumes, goofy plays or carnivals, and eating a triangle-shaped treat called hamantaschen.
Here are some ways you can celebrate the holiday safely this year from your own home:
- A free virtual screening of “LIVE! WERK! PURIM!,” an animated retelling of the story of Purim by local animator Yehudah Jai Husband included on the Louisville Jewish Film Festival’s lineup. It’s also part of Congregation Adath Jeshurun’s virtual Purim celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, which, in addition to the film, includes a sing-along.
- Saturday at 7 p.m., there will be an online Purim event from PJ Library, a program that gives free Jewish books to families each month. That celebration will include music and crafts. You will need to pre-register and craft kits will be provided before the event.
- Temple Shalom will hold a Purim event via Zoom 6:30 p.m. Friday. It will feature music, parodies, a reading of the Megillah, or Scroll of Esther, and “Purim Jeopardy.”
- The Temple will host a “Hamantaschen Baking Purim Party” 1:30 p.m. Sunday over Zoom with master baker Margie Kommor.
- Additionally, The Temple has moved its annual Purim Shpiel play presentation online this year. Performed by second and third graders, it will be streamed on the congregation’s YouTube channel Friday at 7 p.m.