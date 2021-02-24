Purim begins when the sun sets Thursday, and due to the pandemic, many Louisville events marking the Jewish holiday will be online this year.

Sometimes known as the Feast of Lots, Purim commemorates when Queen Esther helped save the Jews from persecution in ancient Persia.

It’s a joyous holiday, often celebrated with costumes, goofy plays or carnivals, and eating a triangle-shaped treat called hamantaschen.

Here are some ways you can celebrate the holiday safely this year from your own home: