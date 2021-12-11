Communities are scrambling to assess the damage after one of the worst tornado events in state history swept across western Kentucky overnight.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early Saturday morning, saying at least 50 people are dead. And the death toll is expected to rise.

More than 30 tornadoes have been reported in at least six states, spanning more than 200 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky. Tens of thousands of Kentuckians remain without power and many are without shelter.

As search and rescue efforts continue in impacted counties, here’s how you can help:

Donate to disaster relief funds

Kentucky Red Cross:

Donate online here

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

To donate by phone via credit card or to ask questions about donating money to the Red Cross, please call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669)

His House Ministries (Mayfield, Ky)

United Way of Kentucky

Disaster Relief At Work

Convoy of Hope

Aspire Appalachia

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief

Donate blood

Kentucky Red Cross: Find your local blood bank here

Kentucky Blood Center: Find a drive here

Donate food:

Dare to Care Food Bank

Hope 2 All Food Pantry, 307 W. Mose Rager Blvd. Drakesboro, KY 42337

Donate clothes, blankets, toiletries and other supplies:

The Salvation Army Kentucky/Tennessee Division

The Johnson Bar, 133 S. 3rd St. Paducah, KY. 42001 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Volunteer:

Kentucky Emergency Management

Kentucky Red Cross

Bremen Volunteer Fire Department, 51 College St., Bremen, KY 42325

This is an evolving list of ways that community members can help in the disaster relief effort. This post will be updated.