Events, exhibitions, etc…

Each Sunday this month, the Frazier History Museum will show a film called “Along the Way Forth: Unraveling Dominion.” It looks into the story of a woman named Dolly, who was an enslaved member of Daniel Boone’s group of settlers in Kentucky.

Dates: Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Details here .

On Nov. 11, Kentucky Refugee Ministries’ Louisville office hosts its latest edition of KRM Live. The lineup includes a duo blending bluegrass and Kurdish music, as well as a musical group playing new and traditional Andean and Latin American songs. It will be at Colonial Gardens near Iroquois Park.

Date: Nov. 11. Information here .

In Clarksville, Indiana, The Drama Studio returns to the stage for the first time since the pandemic. The community theater company presents Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park.”

Dates: Nov. 12 – 14. Ticket info here .

Editor’s note: It’s advisable to check a venue or event’s COVID-19 safety and vaccination regulations before you go.

In case you missed it…

Broadway is back… in Louisville! After a pandemic-induced hiatus, PNC Broadway in Louisville is gearing up to present touring shows again, kicking off with “Waitress.”

Kentucky artists who are Black, Indigenous or people of color (BIPOC) have an opportunity to receive support through a new grant program from the regional arts agency South Arts.

After a lengthy, and at times contentious, negotiations process, the Louisville Free Public Library union workers have a new contract.

Earlier this week, Southern Indiana Pride began planning its first festival since the pandemic started.

A piano instructor in Louisville has received a high honor from one of the most famous piano makers in the world. Vernon Cherrix, 77, was inducted into the Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame.

WFPK will count down the 500 Greatest Albums of the 60s from Dec. 6 through Dec. 10. You can vote on your pick here.

Beloved Louisville photojournalist Charles “Bud” Dorsey died in July. He’s been memorialized in the city he loved with a street sign bearing his name: “Honorary Bud Dorsey Way.”

Single tickets for Kentucky Opera’s 2021-22 went on sale earlier this week, which is a good reason to re-up this story from April about what’s in store for the new season.

A new Derby event is coming to town in 2022, specifically, to the Paristown arts and entertainment district. It’s called Rockin’ Derby Eve.

EU tariffs on Kentucky Bourbon are now a thing of the past.

Haunting histories and otherworldly experiences are front and center in the touring art exhibition “Supernatural America: The Paranormal in America Art,” on display at the Speed Art Museum.

