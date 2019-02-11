Forecastle Festival organizers have announced their lineup for their 17th annual festival, which will be held from July 12-14 at Waterfront Park.

According to a release, headliners for the 2019 festival include The Killers, The Avett Brothers and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals.

Additional music acts include Portugal, The Man, Maggie Rogers, Judah & The Lion, Nelly, Chvrches, Moon Taxi, First Aid Kit, The Ruen Brothers, Bendigo Fletcher and Dawes.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 13; a full list of acts can be seen below:

Friday

The Killers

Portugal. The Man

Judah & The Lion

Highly Suspect

Chromeo

Jungle

Lucius

Noname

Snakehips

The Midnight Hop Along

The Band Camino

Leikeli47

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Julia Jacklin

Waax

GRLwood

The Artisanals

Spazz Cardigan

Saturday

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Maggie Rogers

Playboi Carti

Midland

Moon Taxi

Nelly

Lauv

Big Wild

Calpurnia

Chelsea Cutler

Teddy Abrams & Friends

PJ Morton

Caamp

Penny & Sparrow

Israel Nash

The Marías

Bblasian

Sunday

The Avett Brothers

Tyler Childers

Chvrches

First Aid Kit

Andrew Bird

Dawes

Anderson East

Lettuce

Denzel Curry

Mt. Joy Whethan

Yungblud

Sunflower Bean

The Ruen Brothers

Carly Johnson

BOA

Erin Rae

Evan Giia

Bendigo Fletcher

More information about the festival is available here.