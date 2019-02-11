Forecastle Festival organizers have announced their lineup for their 17th annual festival, which will be held from July 12-14 at Waterfront Park.
According to a release, headliners for the 2019 festival include The Killers, The Avett Brothers and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals.
Additional music acts include Portugal, The Man, Maggie Rogers, Judah & The Lion, Nelly, Chvrches, Moon Taxi, First Aid Kit, The Ruen Brothers, Bendigo Fletcher and Dawes.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 13; a full list of acts can be seen below:
Friday
The Killers
Portugal. The Man
Judah & The Lion
Highly Suspect
Chromeo
Jungle
Lucius
Noname
Snakehips
The Midnight Hop Along
The Band Camino
Leikeli47
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
Julia Jacklin
Waax
GRLwood
The Artisanals
Spazz Cardigan
Saturday
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Maggie Rogers
Playboi Carti
Midland
Moon Taxi
Nelly
Lauv
Big Wild
Calpurnia
Chelsea Cutler
Teddy Abrams & Friends
PJ Morton
Caamp
Penny & Sparrow
Israel Nash
The Marías
Bblasian
Sunday
The Avett Brothers
Tyler Childers
Chvrches
First Aid Kit
Andrew Bird
Dawes
Anderson East
Lettuce
Denzel Curry
Mt. Joy Whethan
Yungblud
Sunflower Bean
The Ruen Brothers
Carly Johnson
BOA
Erin Rae
Evan Giia
Bendigo Fletcher
More information about the festival is available here.