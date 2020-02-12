Forecastle officials unveiled the lineup for this summer’s festival on Wednesday.

This is the 18th year for the annual festival, which has featured headlining musical acts like Anderson Paak, Weezer, The Avett Brothers. This year’s festival will take place July 17-19 with 53 musicians taking the stage at Waterfront Park. The lineup includes:

Friday, July 17:

Jack Johnson

Tash Sultana

Umphrey’s McGee

Grace Potter

Jon Bellion

Lil Tecca

Thundercat

Soccer Mommy

Yung Gravy

Durand Jones & The Indications

Low Cut Connie

Cass McCombs

2KBaby

Goose

Jade Jackson

Johnny Conqueroo

Saturday, July 18

Cage The Elephant

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Jack Harlow

Third Eye Blind

Troyboi

Manchester Orchestra

Allen Stone

Wale

Julien Baker

Nahko & Medicine For the People

Elohim

Kota the Friend

The Dip

Ian Noe

Taylor Janzen

Ratboys

Josie Dunne

Parrotfish

Sunday, July 19

The 1975

Brockhampton

Clairo

Carly Rae Jepsen

YBN Cordae

Gryffin

LP

Parquet Courts

Trevor Daniel

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

(Sandy) Alex G

Andy Shauf

Beabadoobee

Caroline Rose

Ben Sollee’s Kentucky, USA Radio Hour

Elderbrook

Illiterate Light

Dreamer Boy

The Wooks

Forecastle lineup data shows the genre of acts has shifted over time. Alternative music comprised the majority of musicians picked for the 2015 Forecastle, comprising 68 percent of the lineup. This year alternative music has been cut nearly in half to 39 percent. Hip-hop and R&B acts surged to 22 percent this year — a 16 percentage point increase from 2015.

You can look at the full chart comparing genres here. More information about the festival is at its website here.