Forecastle officials unveiled the lineup for this summer’s festival on Wednesday.
This is the 18th year for the annual festival, which has featured headlining musical acts like Anderson Paak, Weezer, The Avett Brothers. This year’s festival will take place July 17-19 with 53 musicians taking the stage at Waterfront Park. The lineup includes:
Friday, July 17:
- Jack Johnson
- Tash Sultana
- Umphrey’s McGee
- Grace Potter
- Jon Bellion
- Lil Tecca
- Thundercat
- Soccer Mommy
- Yung Gravy
- Durand Jones & The Indications
- Low Cut Connie
- Cass McCombs
- 2KBaby
- Goose
- Jade Jackson
- Johnny Conqueroo
Saturday, July 18
- Cage The Elephant
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Jack Harlow
- Third Eye Blind
- Troyboi
- Manchester Orchestra
- Allen Stone
- Wale
- Julien Baker
- Nahko & Medicine For the People
- Elohim
- Kota the Friend
- The Dip
- Ian Noe
- Taylor Janzen
- Ratboys
- Josie Dunne
- Parrotfish
Sunday, July 19
- The 1975
- Brockhampton
- Clairo
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- YBN Cordae
- Gryffin
- LP
- Parquet Courts
- Trevor Daniel
- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
- (Sandy) Alex G
- Andy Shauf
- Beabadoobee
- Caroline Rose
- Ben Sollee’s Kentucky, USA Radio Hour
- Elderbrook
- Illiterate Light
- Dreamer Boy
- The Wooks
Forecastle lineup data shows the genre of acts has shifted over time. Alternative music comprised the majority of musicians picked for the 2015 Forecastle, comprising 68 percent of the lineup. This year alternative music has been cut nearly in half to 39 percent. Hip-hop and R&B acts surged to 22 percent this year — a 16 percentage point increase from 2015.
You can look at the full chart comparing genres here. More information about the festival is at its website here.