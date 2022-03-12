Every other week, LPM brings you the newsletter Arts, Culture, Et Cetera. It’s full of arts and culture news from the region, a rundown of things to do and see, and, every week, introduces you to an artist in the community.

Here’s a snippet from this week’s newsletter:

Events, exhibitions, etc…

Purim is coming up next week. The Jewish holiday is a jubilant one, often celebrated with costumes and carnivals.

Adath Jeshurun and Keneseth Israel are hosting Purim fun that will be both online and in-person. Those include a Purim sing-a-long, followed by a screening of an animated film by local artist Yehudah Husband.

Date: March 16 & 17. Info here .

The Temple in Louisville is hosting a family-friendly Purim Carnival with games, prizes, treats and a bouncy house.

Date: March 20 at noon. Info here .

The latest KRM Live is co-presented by Kentucky Refugee Ministries and Louisville Orchestra, as part of the orchestra’s “Festival of Latin America Music.” It’s at Logan Street Market in Louisville and features performances by the likes of Leiser Tito Quesada, Magda Sanchez and Fernando Moya.

Date: March 11 at 6 p.m. Details here .

KULA Gallery is the venue for a celebration of Breonna Taylor and portrait reveal.

Date: March 12. More information here .

Kentucky Crafted Market, organized by the Kentucky Arts Council, will be back at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington this weekend. It will be the first one held since 2019, and will feature visual art and crafts from around the state.

Dates: March 12 -13. More info here .

PNC Broadway in Louisville presents the Broadway musical “Mean Girls,” based on the Tina Fey film of the same name.

Dates: March 22 – 27. Ticket info here .

Courtesy of Julia Youngblood of Youngblood Harmonizing Arts

Shelbyville artist Shakia Harris opened her solo art show, “In Bloom,” at Lodgic Everyday Community in Louisville recently.

Dates: Now – March 18. More information here .

“Tyler Gerth: Imaging Kentucky” is up at the Frazier History Museum. The retrospective shows Gerth’s photographs documenting the state’s urban and rural settings. Gerth died in June 2020 while attending and photographing a racial justice protest in Louisville.

Dates: Now – September. Details here .

Courtesy the artist

Celebrate Women’s History Month at the Muhammad Ali Center hosts the annual photography contest and exhibition “Shining a Light: Women and the Weight of Water.” The images focus on gender equality around the globe, and this year’s theme looks at water scarcity in relation to women’s lives.

Dates: Now – Aug. 7. Info here .

Editor’s note: Check a venue or event’s COVID-19 safety and vaccination regulations before you go.

You can monitor the latest COVID-19 statistics and information in Kentucky and Southern Indiana on the WFPL website.

In case you missed it…

There will be no 2022 Humana Festival of New American Plays. Executive artistic director Robert Barry Fleming said, in a statement, the festival has inspired new approaches to developing and fostering new work.

Wayne Perkey, former longtime WHAS radio host, died recently due to complications of COVID-19. He was 84. Friends and family remembered him as an upbeat, genuine person.

WFPL race and equity reporter Yasmine Jumaa, who spoke with Dr. Stephen Kniffley Jr., associate professor of psychology at Spalding University, about the intersections of race, trauma and mental health.

Clarksville has plans to build a riverfront monument to a real-life Rose the Riveter.

WUOL looks at the real-life operatic power struggle that makes its cameo in HBO’s “The Gilded Age.”

Also from WUOL: “Her Music/Her Story” is a two-hour special featuring women in the classical music industry paying homage to the women that inspired them.

Kentucky Derby Festival

The massive pre-Derby fireworks display and air show that is Thunder Over Louisville returns to Waterfront Park. The 2022 event will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.

It’s fish fry season in Louisville! Here’s your guide on where to partake in this local Lenten tradition.

Louisville Orchestra’s Festival of Latin American Music runs through March 26. It features music from Central and South America.

Louisville Ballet has selected a new executive director. Philip Koester comes to the ballet from the Kentucky Opera, where he was the chief revenue and advancement officer.

Louisville rock group Ted Tyro dropped some new singles recently and is expected to release more next month. WFPK is keeping track of the new tracks!

A few more bits of news on the local music front: Louisville musician Phil Medley has released his debut EP, and WFPK also has more info on new music from local band Wombo.

The Southern Crossings Pottery Festival has come and gone. But the organizers hope to eventually expand the celebration of the region’s ceramic arts beyond a one-time-a-year event.

The mastodon is poised to become Indiana’s official state fossil.