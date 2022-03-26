Every other week, LPM brings you the newsletter Arts, Culture, Et Cetera. It’s full of arts and culture news from the region, a rundown of things to do and see, and, every week, introduces you to an artist in the community.

Events, exhibitions, etc…

Art Sanctuary is the venue for Sparkle Ball: Rock Lottery. Described as an “80s inspired glitter extravaganza,” the Girls Rock Louisville event was rescheduled from December due to the pandemic.

Date: March 26. Info here .

This weekend is Brain Days at the Kentucky Science Center. Kiddos and families can meet local STEAM practitioners.

Dates: March 25 – 26. Details here .

Actors Theatre of Louisville presents “THREADS OF OUR HISTORY: Where We Intertwine.” JCPS students wrote the work, and looks at social justice in Louisville’s present and past.

Dates: March 25 – 27. Ticket info here .

The Bock Fest in NuLu returns! You can catch the beer, Wurst and music festival, complete with running of the goats, this weekend.

Date: March 26. Details here .

The short film “ripples and pools” premieres at Speed Cinema. The filmmaker finds solace and community in an aqua therapy pool in Louisville after a difficult surgery.

Date: March 27. More information here .

Louisville Ballet’s re-imagined “Sleeping Beauty” opens next week. The work’s sets and costumes are inspired by mid-century modern aesthetics.

Dates: March 31 – April 2. Ticket details here .

Kentucky Shakespeare’s “Henry VI: The Wars of the Roses” opens next week at the company’s HQ in Old Louisville. It’s an abridged, eight-actor show that covers all three of the Bard’s Henry VI plays.

Dates: March 30 – April 16. Ticket info here .

“The Divinity of All Creatures, Great and Small” opens at WheelHouse Art gallery in Louisville this week. It features the artwork of Cynthia Kelly Overall of Elizabethtown, Ky. The oil paintings of rural landscapes are inspired by Overall’s European travels, including to Ukraine.

Dates: March 25 – May 7. Details here .

The Muhammad Ali Center and Roots 101 African American Museum are among the partners on a new augmented reality project called “I Was Here.” It highlights the contributions of Black Americans in Louisville’s business district.

Dates: Ongoing. More info here .

In case you missed it…

Louisville composer Derek Douglas Carter felt that Breonna Taylor, “of all people deserved a lullaby.” So he created one, and it debuted at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. earlier this month as part of a multi-year commissioning initiative called The Cartography Project.

Louisville Orchestra is seeking three music makers to join its ranks for the 2022-2023 performance season. They’ll participate in its new “Creators Corps” residency program. Each member of the cohort will receive an annual salary of $40,000, health insurance, plus housing and a studio workspace in Louisville and full access to the orchestra.

A Kentucky Arts Council event, called “Arts Day(s) in Kentucky,” featured virtual events like a panel discussion with local Hispanic and Latin American visual artists, a workshop about funding opportunities and discussions with leaders of cultural groups impacted by the deadly December tornadoes in western Kentucky.

Coming soon! WFPK will soon announce the lineup for its 2022 Waterfront Wednesday concert series.

The 2022 season of New Lens, a collaboration between WUOL and 21c Museum Hotel, kicks off April 3. The centerpiece of the first show is Joel Thompson’s “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed.” The July concert will feature Bourbon Baroque.

“The Baby Maker” follows Molly, who feels like she’s losing agency over her own life as family members start to see her only as a parent-to-be. The new play is on in Louisville through March 27, and the director Emily Grimany hopes it will build more awareness around the everyday treatment of pregnant people.

You voted! And now WFPK is counting down the best albums of 2000s all week.

Organizers of an instrument drive in western Kentucky handed out instruments to people affected by the deadly December tornadoes: “Love is the greatest transaction of the arts, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Kentucky family band The Reneaus has a new song out. It’s off of their forthcoming album “Breaking Bright,” expected out this summer. The single is called “Palm of My Hand.”

COVID-19 took a toll on the arts. A new report from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Bureau of Economic Analysis has details on how severe the impact was in year one of the pandemic. Spoiler alert: the entire arts economy shrank at nearly twice the rate of the overall economy from 2019 to 2020.

Anna and Dmitri Shelest re-released their 2018 album “Ukrainian Rhapsody.” WUOL talks to the piano duo in its latest installment of Behind the Music.

WFPL is presenting The Moth StorySLAM this month at Headliners Music Hall. The topic is “Awards.” In five minutes, storytellers share their wins, trophies, promotions, awards or gold stars in life.