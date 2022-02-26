Every other week, LPM brings you the newsletter Arts, Culture, Et Cetera. It’s full of arts and culture news from the region, a rundown of things to do and see, and, every week, introduces you to an artist in the community.

“Faces of Donation” at KULA Gallery in Louisville features portraits of Black organ donors, recipients, donor families and medical professionals. Featured illustrations by Louisville artist Charles Rice will be unveiled.

Dates: Feb. 25, 5 – 8 p.m. More info on the reception here .

KY Flea Market Spring Fling features more than 500 booths of antiques, jewelry, crafts and more at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Dates: Feb. 25 – 27. Details here .

The Real Young Prodigys social justice hip hop group will debut its new anti-gun violence video “Danger” at the Speed Art Museum. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion.

Date: Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. Info here .

Louisville’s Eve Theatre Company performs “And So We Come Forth” by Richard Nelson. In this virtual Zoom play set in July 2020, the Apple family talks through their fears and hopes.

Dates: Now – March 1. Streaming details here .

Opening at Moremen Gallery soon is “What You Shout Into The Woods Echoes Back,” a solo show of work by Louisville painter Vian Sora, opens next week. The exhibition features work Sora began developing during a residency in Berlin, Germany.

Dates March 4 – April 2. More info here .

I met up with Sora while she was in Berlin last year. You can listen/read about why she was drawn to Berlin, a city with a history of destruction and rebirth.

Mind’s Eye Theatre Company presents the musical “Guys and Dolls” at Art Sanctuary.

Dates: Feb. 25 – March 6. Ticket info here .

The Lou Tate Gallery at the Little Loomhouse in Louisville hosts a national weaving exhibition focused on mathematical equations. “Ada K. Dietz, Algebraic Expressions in Handwoven Textiles: with contemporary interpretation provided by members of the Cross Country Weavers” opens next week.

Dates: March 5 – May 14. Details here .

Editor’s note: Check a venue or event’s COVID-19 safety and vaccination regulations before you go.

You can monitor the latest COVID-19 statistics and information in Kentucky and Southern Indiana on the WFPL website as you weigh whether to experience culture in person or online during these winter months.

Edward White, long associated with the River City Drum Corps, got his first solo art show. He said it’s a career milestone, reintroducing himself to his community as a visual artist.

Carter G. Woodson was a historian, author and journalist, known to many as the “Father of Black History Month.” And Kentucky is a part of his story.

Louisville Restaurant Week is underway, and a dollar from every meal purchased goes to the music education nonprofit AMPED Louisville.

A new exhibition at the Filson Historical Society is called “Forgotten Foundations: Louisville’s Lost Architecture.” It looks at how downtown has transformed since the Civil War.

Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson has received a 2022 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry. She won the honor for her latest book “Perfect Black.”

Listen to WFPL News’ hour-long special celebrating the legacy and life of the late Kentucky writer and activist bell hooks.

Several West End arts and community leaders held a celebration of collaboration and creativity at Central High School Monday evening. It was the first event of a series called “Arts in Neighborhoods.” Get to know some of the arts groups that performed at the event.

My Morning Jacket, which formed in Louisville in the late 1990s, announced new tour dates, including a “very special pair of shows” in Louisville, its first hometown concerts in six years.

University of Louisville’s African American Theatre Program and Department of Theatre Arts recently closed their latest production recently. “Afromemory” is an Afrofuturistic look at the year 2269, when the concepts of race and ethnicity have been banned. The play’s director explained how the work highlights the dangers of trying to erase people’s differences.

Heran, a 16-year-old Sumatran tiger at the Louisville Zoo, died last week, the zoo announced. Heran was battling both lymphoma and leukemia.

One of the world’s largest Beatles tribute festivals has a big birthday this year! Abbey Road on the River celebrates its 20th at Jeffersonville’s Big Four Station Park Memorial Day Weekend.