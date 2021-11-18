Every other week, LPM brings you the newsletter Arts, Culture, Et Cetera. It’s full of arts and culture news from the region, a rundown of things to do and see, and introduces you to an artist in the community.

Tom Fougerousse

University of Louisville’s Department of Theatre Arts performs Shakespeare’s “gender-bending” “Twelfth Night” with an entire cast of artists who identify as Black, queer or both. Performances are at The Playhouse Theatre.

Dates: Now – Nov. 21 for in-person shows. Seating is very limited due to COVID-19 precautions. A digital recording be released at a later date. For more info contact the Department of Theatre Arts via social media

Louisville Visual Art, or LVA, presents “Through Their Eyes: Future, Present, Past” at Metro Hall Three Louisville artists — a sculptor, a photographer and a digital artist — reflect on Black life. It features the work of Chip “Kafele” Calloway, aka MAD MOON VyBE, Ed “Nardie” White and William M. Duffy.

Dates: Now – Nov. 23. Info here .

The touring exhibition “Native Reflections: Visual Art by American Indians of Kentucky” is on view at the State Capitol Building in Frankfort. The art show comes to Louisville Metro Hall next month.

Dates: Now – Nov. 29 in Frankfort; December – March 2022 at Louisville Metro Hall. More information here .

And the Bourbon Baroque music ensemble presents a free concert of Handel’s oratorio “Messiah” at Calvary Episcopal Church in Louisville.

Dates: Nov. 27 and 28. Details here .

In case you missed it…

Systemic racism and healing from the trauma of oppression are the focus of the 25th annual Festival of Faiths, which kicks off in Louisville Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Kentucky will erect a new monument in Frankfort to honor the more than 10,000 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19. The work is called “United We Stand. Divided We Fall.”

Twelve honorees have received the 2021 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for their contributions to humanitarian and philanthropic efforts.

Music has shaped Vernon Cherrix’s life. But teaching young people piano has been his true driving force. That passion landed him a place in the Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame.

Louisville Zoo’s east African crowned crane couple have welcomed a new addition to their family, the first chick of the species in the zoo’s 52-year history.

The Newburg Boys and Girls Club hosted a free mental health summit over the weekend called Art Works, with the goal to tackle mental health issues through arts and culture activities.

Louisville Ballet dancer Erica De La O took her final bow with the company as Odette/Odile in “Swan Lake” last Saturday. She said the hardest good-bye will be leaving the city of Louisville.

WUOL goes behind the playlist with music-making siblings Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason.

Attn Louisville musicians: WFPK is getting ready for its countdown of the top 500 albums from the 1960s, and they want to hear from you. Here’s how to submit your cover of a 1960s tune.

On Monday, WFPL race and equity reporter Yasmine Jumaa will lead a virtual conversation with author and filmmaker St. Clair Detrick-Jules, digging into her book “My Beautiful Black Hair: 101 Natural Hair Stories.” Louisville social justice advocate Ashanti Scott and Louisville Public Media’s Ashleé Clark will also join the discussion.

Clarification: This story has been updated with details about how you can see “Twelfth Night.”