Events, exhibitions, etc…

Four historic sites in Louisville will host The Slave Dwelling Project Friday and Saturday. The head of the project has focused on ensuring the stories of the people enslaved at these places don’t get lost.

Date: Oct. 22 and 23. Info about tickets and different events here .

Mara Battiste

Murder by Death, a band with local connections, is playing its 20th anniversary show at Headliners this weekend. Presented by LPM’s WFPK, the concert will also feature Louisville band Quiet Hollers and benefit the non-profit Girls Rock Louisville.

Date: Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Ticket info here .

The Chicken Coop Theatre Company presents “The Haunting of Hill House,” about what unfolds among a small group that finds themselves in a mid-Victorian home that is said to be a house of evil.

Dates: Oct. 21 – 31. Info on tickets here .

Editor’s note: It’s advisable to check a venue or event’s COVID-19 safety and vaccination regulations before you go.

You can see the latest COVID-19 statistics and information in Kentucky and Southern Indiana on the WFPL website. Here you can see the pandemic by the numbers in Kentucky. Counties in the red zone means community spread is high.

In case you missed it…

We’ve reported a lot of arts and culture stories the past two weeks. And, ICYMI, here’s a rundown of some of those:

Actors Theatre of Louisville is shifting toward a “transmedia, hybrid company,” according to executive artistic director Robert Barry Fleming.

Learn about some spooky art up now at the Speed Art Museum. Here’s a taste of what to expect from the museum’s new show “Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art.”

The Louisville Metro Council is weighing whether to keep expanded outdoor dining for local restaurants, bars and cafes through 2022.

Louisville Orchestra’s music director Teddy Abrams received a prestigious national award last week. Musical America has named him “Conductor of the Year” for 2022.

A new performance and art space could open in southeast Louisville as soon as this winter holiday season. The Highview Arts Center will be a “community center that’s arts-focused.”

There’s also a new entertainment venue in Southern Indiana. The Depot is now open in Jeffersonville’s NoCo Arts & Cultural District.

The lights are back on at the Brown Theatre in downtown Louisville after water damage earlier this month forced the cancellation and postponement of scheduled entertainment.

