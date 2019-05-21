With a variety of social issues at stake in Kentucky, voters slowly made their ways to the polls on Tuesday morning in Louisville for the state’s primary elections.

Of the more than 603,000 registered voters in Jefferson County, about 543,000 are registered as Democrats or Republicans and the estimated turnout of those voters is about 12.5 percent, said Nore Ghibaudy, the director of public relations for the Jefferson County Clerk’s office.

Ghibaudy said all 227 polling locations across Jefferson County opened on time at 6 a.m. without any difficulties, and poll workers waited as a “steady amount of voters” came at “an easy pace” throughout the morning hours.

Voters at the First Baptist Church of Fisherville and Meyzeek Middle School expressed their concern for what seemed like a low turnout to start the day.

“I vote every election. I have never missed one,” Pat Kennedy-Arrington said. “It’s very disappointing that the age group out here is all seniors it seems like. I hear we’re not going to get much of a turnout which is a shame.“

Kennedy-Arrington is a naturalized citizen from Canada and has been voting in state elections since gaining citizenship in 1967.

“I think everyone should come out every single election,” she said. “It doesn’t take that long. It took me less than five minutes.”

Cathy Marshall, another voter in Fisherville, said she was motivated to come to the polls because of the fight for teacher retirement and her concern over the city’s budget issues.

“I think it’s really important that people come out and cast their vote because there’s so much going on and so many changes that need to be made,” Marshall said. “If you don’t vote, then you can’t complain.”

As Gov. Matt Bevin seeks reelection, debates over legalizing marijuana, abortion, teacher pensions and LGBTQ rights have been at the forefront of the conversation in Kentucky.

“Cannabis legalization would be nice, but I’m mainly here for the teachers,” Zane Pitzer said. “I wanted to vote against Matt Bevin. He screwed over the teachers and I mean, I’m not really wanting him in office anymore.”

There are nearly 47,000 more voters registered as Democrats than Republicans in Jefferson County, and a popular platform amongst the Democratic candidates for governor is one that advocates for inclusiveness for the LGBTQ community.

“I believe Adam Edelen and Gill Holland will put a state fairness ordinance in when they get in office and that’s mainly why I voted,” Spencer Jenkins said. “It’s a crazy time and Bevin needs to definitely get out of office.”

Loretta Minn is one of nearly 325,000 registered women voters in Jefferson County, and expressed excitement over her and her husband Ed’s votes to keep Bevin in office.

“We’re very happy with the current governor and wanted to support a vote for people who would be supportive of his policies,” Minn said.

Ghibaudy said there “was not heavy voting in any part of the city” early on Tuesday, but that he expected a better turnout than originally projected.

“I think we’ll have a better turnout than the state predicts — maybe 14 percent if it keeps up at this pace,” Ghibaudy said.

Polling locations close at 6 p.m. but the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is extending the hours at two polling locations in the southwest part of the county.

Voting will be allowed until 6:30 p.m. at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and Greenwood Elementary. A spokesman for the clerk’s office said because of a robbery nearby, both locations were locked down for about 20 minutes Tuesday afternoon.