Actors Theatre of Louisville has unveiled the lineup for the 44th Humana Festival of New American Plays next year.

Artistic Producer Emily Tarquin says the program includes five world premieres.

“This year, and maybe we feel this way every year, but these five plays feel super distinct. And — as best we can — as representative of as many people and stories as you can pack into a five-play festival.”

Actors Theatre of Louisville

This is the first Humana Festival under the direction of new Actors Theatre Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming.

It kicks off with “Are You There?” a collection of three short plays exploring how high-tech communication affects our social interactions, written by Vivian Barnes, Jonathan Norton and Gab Reisman. Other world premieres include:

Nicole Clark is Having a Baby by Morgan Gould: “A deeply felt, unapologetic comedy about mothers, daughters, and the trauma of fatphobia.”

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea by Jeff Augustin: “This music-filled play traces a Haitian immigrant and his son’s complicated bond, and their life-changing journeys across America.”

FLEX by Candrice Jones: “A powerful new play about swagger, strength and sticking together” in the world of women’s basketball.

Grace by Nolan Williams Jr.: “A soaring musical celebration of family, faith and African-American food traditions.”

The festival also includes panel discussions, keynote speakers and other events.

The Humana Festival of New American Plays runs from March 1 through April 12 at Actors Theatre.