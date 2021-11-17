Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. There’s no shopping to do, no pressure to buy people the perfect gift. For me, the last Thursday in November is about being with my favorite people and eating some really good food – usually a lot of really good food.

I hope you’re lucky enough to be with people you love for this holiday. And if you’re not able to see your favorite people this year – or you’ve opted out for…reasons – I hope you find some joy and comfort.

Make plans to tune in for these holiday specials on WFPL. I hope they add a little something extra special to your day, however you celebrate.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25

Noon – 2 p.m.: Turkey Confidential

Courtesy APM

“Turkey Confidential” is an annual holiday favorite from “The Splendid Table.” Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

2 – 3 p.m.: Milk Street Radio’s Thanksgiving Special

Courtesy Milk Street Radio/PRX

Celebrate Thanksgiving with “Milk Street Radio” and friends. Cheryl Day joins us to answer your holiday baking questions, Sam Fore cooks Thanksgiving with a Sri Lankan take, J. Kenji López-Alt shares why he eats lobster for Thanksgiving, Dan Pashman tells how to eat pie the right way, and we learn to make yogurt-roasted carrots with warm spices.

6 – 7 p.m.: Giving Thanks

Giving Thanks/APM

“Giving Thanks” sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of spirit of the holiday. Join us for music and stories that reflect the meaning of gratitude.

This year’s special guests: