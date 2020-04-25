Up until recently, coronavirus testing has not been widespread; the way most people have found out they’ve had COVID-19 was from going to the doctor or a hospital. Now, experts agree widespread testing will help get the virus under control. People who believe they may have COVID-19 can still get a test by seeking medical care, but there are a number of other options — both for people with and without symptoms. Here’s a list of current testing sites; we’ll update as more information becomes available. If you know of a site we should include, send us an email.

Updated 4/25/20

If you live or work in Kentucky, and don’t necessarily have any symptoms:

Kroger Locations

Kroger is operating drive-thru testing beginning on April 27. Appointments are required; all of the Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green appointments ran out quickly; the company has yet to expand the schedule past one week, but Gov. Andy Beshear has said there will be at least another week of testing in the Louisville and Lexington locations.

Here’s the list of participating locations in the commonwealth for this coming week:

Shawnee Park, 4502 Broadway, Louisville, KY (Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY (Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Owensboro Community College, 4800 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY (Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

South Warren High School, 8140 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY (Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

In Perry County

Testing is being offered to everyone at the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (101 Town and Country Lane in Hazard, KY) on Monday April 27 and Tuesday April 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information is here.

In Rockcastle County

Testing is being offered to everyone at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital (145 Newcomb Ave, Mt. Vernon, KY) from Monday, April 27 to Friday, May 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. You have to register by calling 606-256-7385.

In Trigg County

Testing is being offered to everyone five months and older at the Trigg County Primary Care Clinic (214 Main Street, Cadiz, KY) from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you meet the testing criteria established by the CDC (generally showing symptoms or part of a high-risk group, including first responders and health care workers)

In Lexington:

Walgreens is offering drive-thru testing at no cost in several states. In Kentucky, the testing is being offered in Lexington (at 2296 Executive Drive, Lexington, KY) seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You have to complete a screening test to see if you’re eligible; more information is here.

In Louisville:

Walmart will also open up testing at its Bashford Manor location in Louisville beginning on Wednesday, April 29. The testing is limited to first responders and health care workers without symptoms and symptomatic people. More information is here.

In Christian County:

The Christian County Health Department is offering testing for first responders, health care workers and anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 at Tie Breaker Park in Hopkinsville, Ky (9503 Eagle Way, Hopkinsville, KY) from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. More information is here.

In Calloway County

Murray Calloway County Hospital is offering drive-thru testing to first responders, health care workers and people with COVID-19 symptoms. (Last week, they also expanded testing for two days to anyone who believed they were exposed, whether or not they had symptoms.) More information is here; people must register by calling 270-753-0704.

One-time testing

For the second Saturday in a row, Hope Wellness Center is offering rapid COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 25 for anyone, regardless of symptoms. Testing is in the parking lot of St. Stephen Church (1008 S. 15th St., Louisville, KY). Text 81010 to reserve a spot.

Indiana residents

The Indiana State Department of Health has been conducting drive-thru clinics at changing locations around the state, but there won’t be any offered the week of April 27. A call center staffer said it was likely they would resume in early May.

Floyd County is offering drive-thru testing on Saturdays in changing locations. On Saturday, April 25, testing will be at Floyd Central High School (6575 Old Vincennes Rd, Floyds Knobs, IN) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for residents who are symptomatic (exhibiting cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, diarrhea or headaches).

This post has been updated.