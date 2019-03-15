William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Macbeth” is the origin of one of the most well-known lines in theater: “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”

And Kentucky Shakespeare’s production of the play is coming this way to parks in Louisville and other Kentucky cities, and Indiana. The company will travel and perform from April 6 to May 25.

Kentucky Shakespeare’s version is 90-minutes and will be performed by six actors.

Started in 2014, the Parks Tour initially visited nine parks in Jefferson County; this year, Kentucky Shakespeare will visit 28 parks.

“This season, we branch out even further, bringing free Shakespeare in the Parks to Mt. Washington in Bullitt County and Bowling Green plus serving some local neighborhoods for the first time including Smoketown and Klondike Park,” said Matt Wallace, producing artistic director. “We’ll again have backup rain spaces for each location, too, so you can join us rain or shine.”

A full list of the performances can be found below:

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Carrie Gaulbert Cox Park, 3730 River Rd., Louisville, KY 40207

Rain Space: Saint Leonard Parish School, 440 Zorn Ave, Louisville, KY 40206

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Emerson Park, 1100 Sylvia St, Louisville, KY 40217

Rain Space: Shelby Traditional, 735 Ziegler St, Louisville, KY 40217

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. (Note: 6:00 p.m. pre-show clown performance by Gregory and Abigail Bailey Maupin, part of touring program for immigrants and refugees)

Location: Iroquois Park Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Rd, Louisville, KY 40214

Rain Space: Same

Date: Friday, April 12, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Highview Park, 7201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228

Rain Space: Central Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop #129, Louisville, KY 40228

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: La Grange • Oldham County Courthouse Lawn

Rain Space: Rob Morris Educational Building, 206 W Jefferson St, La Grange, KY 40031

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: California Park, 1600 St Catherine St., Louisville, KY 40210

Rain Space: California Community Center, 1600 St Catherine St, Louisville, KY 40210

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Hounz Lane Park, 2300 Hounz Lane, Louisville, KY 40223

Rain Space: Westport Road Baptist Church, 9705 Westport Rd, Louisville, KY 40241

Date: Friday, April 19, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Ln., Louisville, KY 40207

Rain Space: Same

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Petersburg Park, 5008 E Indian Trail, Louisville, KY 40218

Rain Space: Price Elementary School, 5001 Garden Green Way, Louisville, KY 40218

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Tyler Park, 1501 Castlewood Ave., Louisville, KY 40204

Rain Space: Bloom Elementary, 1627 Lucia Ave, Louisville, KY 40204

Date: Friday, April 26, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Russell Lee Park, 3701 Southern Ave., Louisville, KY 40211

Rain Space: Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Ave, Louisville, KY 40211

Date: Friday, April 26, 2019

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Jeffersonville • Picasso Pointe, Jeffersonville, 7th and Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Rain Space: NoCo Arts Center, 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Robsion Park, Lyndon, Robsion Park Dr., Lyndon, KY 40222

Rain Space: Lyndon City Hall, 515 Wood Rd, Louisville, KY 40222

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Central Park, Pewee Valley, 105 Central Ave., Pewee Valley, KY 40056

Rain Space: Pewee Valley Presbyterian Church, 119 Central Ave, Pewee Valley, KY 40056

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Smoketown • Muhammad Ali Boxing Glove Monument

Rain Space: Smoketown Wellness Center, 760 S Hancock St Suite B100, Louisville, KY 40203

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Sun Valley Park, 6616 Ashby Ln, Louisville, KY 40272

Rain Space: Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Ln, Valley Station, KY 40272

Sponsor: Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, District 14

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: New Albany • Bicentennial Park, New Albany, 18 E Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150

Rain Space: Silver Street Park, 2043 Silver St, New Albany, IN 47150

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Shively Park, 1902 Park Rd, Shively, KY 40216

Rain Space: Shively Community Center, 1902 Park Rd, Shively, KY 40216

Date: Friday, May 10, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Jeffersontown • Veterans Memorial Park, Jeffersontown, 10707 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Rain Space: Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Riverview Park, 8202 Greenwood Rd, Louisville, KY 40258

Rain Space: Pleasure Ridge Park High School, 5901 Greenwood Rd, Louisville, KY 40258

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: St. Matthews • Community Park, 10 Pin Lane, St Matthews, KY 40207

Rain Space: St. Matthews Community Center, 310 Ten Pin Ln, Louisville, KY 40207

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: The Parklands • Broad Run Park, the Parklands, 11551 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291

Rain Space: Same

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Norton Commons, 10712 Meeting St, Prospect, KY 40059

Rain Space: YMCA at Norton Commons, 11000 Brownsboro Rd, Prospect, KY 40059

Date: Friday, May 17, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Amphitheater at Mt. Washington Sports Complex, 131 Gardner Way, Mt. Washington, KY 40047

Rain Space: Bullitt East High School 11450 KY-44, Mt Washington, KY 40047

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019

Time: 5:30 p.m. (CST)

Location: SOKY Marketplace Amphitheater, 636 Center St, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Rain Space: Same

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Klondike Park, 3809 Klondike Ln, Louisville, KY 40220

Rain Space: TBD

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Story Avenue Park, 1519 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206

Rain Space: TBD

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Shawnee Park, 4501 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211

Rain Space: Shawnee Community Center, 607 S 37th St, Louisville, KY 40211