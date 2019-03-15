William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Macbeth” is the origin of one of the most well-known lines in theater: “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”
And Kentucky Shakespeare’s production of the play is coming this way to parks in Louisville and other Kentucky cities, and Indiana. The company will travel and perform from April 6 to May 25.
Kentucky Shakespeare’s version is 90-minutes and will be performed by six actors.
Started in 2014, the Parks Tour initially visited nine parks in Jefferson County; this year, Kentucky Shakespeare will visit 28 parks.
“This season, we branch out even further, bringing free Shakespeare in the Parks to Mt. Washington in Bullitt County and Bowling Green plus serving some local neighborhoods for the first time including Smoketown and Klondike Park,” said Matt Wallace, producing artistic director. “We’ll again have backup rain spaces for each location, too, so you can join us rain or shine.”
A full list of the performances can be found below:
Date: Saturday, April 6, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Carrie Gaulbert Cox Park, 3730 River Rd., Louisville, KY 40207
Rain Space: Saint Leonard Parish School, 440 Zorn Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Date: Sunday, April 7, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Emerson Park, 1100 Sylvia St, Louisville, KY 40217
Rain Space: Shelby Traditional, 735 Ziegler St, Louisville, KY 40217
Date: Sunday, April 7, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. (Note: 6:00 p.m. pre-show clown performance by Gregory and Abigail Bailey Maupin, part of touring program for immigrants and refugees)
Location: Iroquois Park Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Rd, Louisville, KY 40214
Rain Space: Same
Date: Friday, April 12, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Highview Park, 7201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228
Rain Space: Central Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop #129, Louisville, KY 40228
Date: Saturday, April 13, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: La Grange • Oldham County Courthouse Lawn
Rain Space: Rob Morris Educational Building, 206 W Jefferson St, La Grange, KY 40031
Date: Sunday, April 14, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: California Park, 1600 St Catherine St., Louisville, KY 40210
Rain Space: California Community Center, 1600 St Catherine St, Louisville, KY 40210
Date: Sunday, April 14, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Hounz Lane Park, 2300 Hounz Lane, Louisville, KY 40223
Rain Space: Westport Road Baptist Church, 9705 Westport Rd, Louisville, KY 40241
Date: Friday, April 19, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Ln., Louisville, KY 40207
Rain Space: Same
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Petersburg Park, 5008 E Indian Trail, Louisville, KY 40218
Rain Space: Price Elementary School, 5001 Garden Green Way, Louisville, KY 40218
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Tyler Park, 1501 Castlewood Ave., Louisville, KY 40204
Rain Space: Bloom Elementary, 1627 Lucia Ave, Louisville, KY 40204
Date: Friday, April 26, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Russell Lee Park, 3701 Southern Ave., Louisville, KY 40211
Rain Space: Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Ave, Louisville, KY 40211
Date: Friday, April 26, 2019
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Jeffersonville • Picasso Pointe, Jeffersonville, 7th and Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Rain Space: NoCo Arts Center, 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Date: Saturday, April 27, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Robsion Park, Lyndon, Robsion Park Dr., Lyndon, KY 40222
Rain Space: Lyndon City Hall, 515 Wood Rd, Louisville, KY 40222
Date: Saturday, April 27, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Central Park, Pewee Valley, 105 Central Ave., Pewee Valley, KY 40056
Rain Space: Pewee Valley Presbyterian Church, 119 Central Ave, Pewee Valley, KY 40056
Date: Sunday, April 28, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Smoketown • Muhammad Ali Boxing Glove Monument
Rain Space: Smoketown Wellness Center, 760 S Hancock St Suite B100, Louisville, KY 40203
Date: Sunday, April 28, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Sun Valley Park, 6616 Ashby Ln, Louisville, KY 40272
Rain Space: Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Ln, Valley Station, KY 40272
Sponsor: Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, District 14
Date: Sunday, May 5, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: New Albany • Bicentennial Park, New Albany, 18 E Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150
Rain Space: Silver Street Park, 2043 Silver St, New Albany, IN 47150
Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Shively Park, 1902 Park Rd, Shively, KY 40216
Rain Space: Shively Community Center, 1902 Park Rd, Shively, KY 40216
Date: Friday, May 10, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Jeffersontown • Veterans Memorial Park, Jeffersontown, 10707 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Rain Space: Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Date: Saturday, May 11, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Riverview Park, 8202 Greenwood Rd, Louisville, KY 40258
Rain Space: Pleasure Ridge Park High School, 5901 Greenwood Rd, Louisville, KY 40258
Date: Saturday, May 11, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: St. Matthews • Community Park, 10 Pin Lane, St Matthews, KY 40207
Rain Space: St. Matthews Community Center, 310 Ten Pin Ln, Louisville, KY 40207
Date: Sunday, May 12, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: The Parklands • Broad Run Park, the Parklands, 11551 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291
Rain Space: Same
Date: Sunday, May 12, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Norton Commons, 10712 Meeting St, Prospect, KY 40059
Rain Space: YMCA at Norton Commons, 11000 Brownsboro Rd, Prospect, KY 40059
Date: Friday, May 17, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: The Amphitheater at Mt. Washington Sports Complex, 131 Gardner Way, Mt. Washington, KY 40047
Rain Space: Bullitt East High School 11450 KY-44, Mt Washington, KY 40047
Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019
Time: 5:30 p.m. (CST)
Location: SOKY Marketplace Amphitheater, 636 Center St, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Rain Space: Same
Date: Sunday, May 19, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Klondike Park, 3809 Klondike Ln, Louisville, KY 40220
Rain Space: TBD
Date: Sunday, May 19, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Story Avenue Park, 1519 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Rain Space: TBD
Date: Saturday, May 25, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Shawnee Park, 4501 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211
Rain Space: Shawnee Community Center, 607 S 37th St, Louisville, KY 40211