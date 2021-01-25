Metro Council members will interview 11 candidates to fill the vacant District 25 seat at a special meeting Monday afternoon.

David Yates resigned his seat on the council earlier this month because he now serves in the state senate, representing District 37.

District 25 encompasses some of Louisville’s South End, including the neighborhoods of Valley Station and Pleasure Ridge Park, and attractions such as the Southwest Regional Library.

In the past, council members would conduct in-person interviews with candidates hoping to fill a vacancy. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things will be a bit different, with applicants calling in to a video conference.

The last time council members went through the process of filling a vacancy was in late 2017, that time for District 21.

Following applications and interviews, whichever candidate receives the most votes will be sworn in to serve out the rest of the term. There are two years left in Yates’ term, with the District 25 seat returning to the ballot in 2022.

The full council will vote to fill the seat at Thursday evening’s meeting.

Candidate interviews and Thursday’s meeting will be broadcast on Metro TV, Spectrum Cable Channel 184, UVERSE Channel 99 and the Louisville Metro Council Facebook page starting at 4 p.m.

Here are the 11 applicants for the District 25 seat: