Primary results are in for the six competitive Metro Council races, with at least two new faces confirmed to join the body in January and two incumbents holding on to their seats.

In the District 4, 8, 10 and 20 races, there were no opposing-party candidates, meaning the primary winner will go on to take office in January 2021.

Louisville Metro Government

District 2: Incumbent Barbara Shanklin won the Democratic primary with 2,715 votes, with challenger RaeShanda Lias-Lockhart earning 1,469 votes. Two other candidates received fewer than 800 votes each.

Shanklin will face Republican Folly Abbousa, who did not have a primary challenger, in November’s general election. If she wins, Shanklin would be serving a fifth consecutive term.

Jessiebeth Photography

District 4: Jecorey Arthur came out on top in the Democratic primary, over five challengers. He won 1,495 votes. Robert LeVertis Bell came in second with 1,236 votes. The remaining candidates, including one who withdrew prior to the election, each received fewer than 700 votes each. There was no Republican candidate for this seat; Arthur will take office in January.

Arthur, who previously worked at Louisville Public Media station WUOL, said his priorities include improving life for Louisville’s poorest citizens and creating a Black agenda for the city. He also identifies as part of the American Descendents of Slavery (ADOS) movement.

Courtesy Cassie Chambers Armstrong

District 8: Cassie Chambers Armstrong won a decisive victory over two opponents in the Democratic primary, with 6,791 votes versus 2,839 for Shawn Reilly and 1,282 for Dan Borsch. There were no Republican candidates for this seat; Armstrong will take office in January.

Armstrong’s priorities include include improving walkability and sustainability in the Highlands.

Courtesy Pat Mulvihill

District 10: Incumbent Pat Mulvihill survived a close challenge by Ryan Fenwick in this Democratic primary, with 3,747 votes to 3,650. There was no Republican candidate for this seat, Mulvilhill will serve his second full term beginning in January.

Mulvihill said his priorities include “Improving the quality of life and maintaining a strong sense of place through resident-centered economic development.”

Courtesy Mera Corlett

District 18: Mera Kathryn Corlett won the Democratic primary over Noah Grimes and Susan Jarl with 2,657 votes versus 1,623 and 1,085, respectively.

Corlett will face incumbent Republican Marilyn Parker, who was unchallenged, in the November general election.

Louisville Metro Government

District 20: Incumbent Stuart Benson easily held onto his seat against opponent Wyatt Allison with 3,363 votes to 781 in the Republican primary. There were no Democratic candidates for this seat, so Benson will serve a fifth term beginning in January.

Benson has said his priorities include infrastructure improvement in his district.

All unofficial Jefferson County primary results are available online here.