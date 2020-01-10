Democrats dominate the Louisville Metro Council, a position they’ve long enjoyed but converted into a supermajority after the 2018 election. But in 2020, half of the Council’s seats — the even-numbered ones, this time — will be up for election and there’s a chance the party balance could change.

The filing deadline for the May primary is Friday afternoon, and nearly all of the races for the even-numbered seats will be competitive.

So far, the most crowded race is for downtown. District 4, which covers the Central Business District, had seven candidates as of Friday afternoon, all Democrats. Its current Council member, Barbara Sexton Smith, announced last month she will not run for reelection.

Five candidates have filed to run for District 2, which includes the central county neighborhood Newburg, and four in District 18, in eastern Jefferson County. The incumbents for both districts, Democrat Barbara Shanklin and Republican Marilyn Parker, have also filed to run again.

Here’s a rundown of the candidates who have filed to run, so far. This list may be updated when the deadline passes.

District 2

Democrat

Barbara Shanklin, incumbent — First elected as a founding member of Metro Council in 2002. Served as president in 2006, and survived an ethics investigation in 2013.

Caroline Grundy — Businesswoman who ran against Shanklin in the 2016 primary

Curtis Wilkerson — No information available

RaeShanda Lias-Lockhart — U.S. Army veteran and fashion designer

Republican

Folly H. Aboussa — U.S. Army veteran and President and CEO of Frazier Management Group Inc.



District 4

Democrat

Adam Caperton — Nulu-based real estate agent



Aletha Fields — Teacher and Jefferson County Teachers Association representative who considered a run in 2016



Darryl Young, Jr. — Programming Manager for the Muhammad Ali Center

Dennisha Rivers — Community newspaper editor and founder of the Black Entrepreneurs Network Louisville



Jecorey Arthur — Musician and music education teacher. Arthur is employed by WFPL’s parent company, Louisville Public Media.

Robert LeVertis Bell — Teacher and activist, members of the Democratic Socialists of America



Ron Bolton — President of Schnitzelburg Area Community Council

District 6

Democrat

David James, incumbent — Former police officer, in his third year as Metro Council president

Republican

Kristi “Kristina” Smith — No information available

District 8

Democrat

Cassie Chambers Armstrong — Lawyer and vice chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party



Shawn Reilly — Small business owner and president of the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association



District 10

Democrat

Pat Mulvihill, incumbent — Attorney and former chair of the Democratic caucus, running for his second term



Ryan Fenwick — Attorney and former mayoral candidate

District 12

Democrat

Rick Blackwell, incumbent — Founding Council member first elected in 2002, and president of DeSales High School

Republican

Debbie Gray — Director of Employee Relations at Volunteers of America Mid-State and onetime candidate for the Jefferson County Public Schools board

District 14

Democrat

Cindi Fowler, incumbent — First elected in 2012 and a former JCPS employee

Republican

Michael Powell — No information available

District 16

Republican

Scott Reed, incumbent — Business executive first elected to Council in 2016

District 18

Democrat

Mera Kathryn Corlett — Justice of the Peace for Jefferson County’s 1st Municipal District

Noah Grimes — Vice Chair of the Brookhaven Neighborhood Association, business representative for the Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters and warden of Carpenters Local 175

Susan Jarl — Commissioner for the small city of Bellemeade

Republican

Marilyn Parker, incumbent — Critical care nurse first elected in 2012

District 20

Republican

Stuart Benson, incumbent — Former teacher and founding member of the Metro Council first elected in 2002

Wyatt Allison — Real estate agent

District 22

Republican

Robin Engel, incumbent — A sales executive and founding Council member first elected in 2002

District 24

Democrat

Madonna Flood, incumbent — Founding member of the Council first elected in 2002 and former property management professional

District 26

Democrat