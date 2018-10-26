Half of the seats in the Louisville Metro Council are up for election this year. A few notable retirements and primary losses have paved the way for newcomers to provide fresh leadership to some districts that have had the same councilperson for about 15 years. In some districts, incumbents and new candidates are running unopposed.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age, qualified voters in Kentucky and residents of the district they aim to serve for at least a year before their election.

Only the Metro Council’s odd-numbered seats are up for election this year. A full term is four years.

Here’s who’s running in each district:

District 1

Democratic incumbent Jessica Green is running unopposed. She took office in 2015 and this year serves on the Government Oversight, Audit and Ethics committee and is chair of the Public Safety committee. She is a practicing attorney. There is no Republican candidate in District 1.

District 3

Democrat Keisha Dorsey is running unopposed. She says she wants to make District 3 family-centric and economically strong. The incumbent, veteran Councilwoman Mary Woolridge, is retiring after this term. There is no Republican candidate in District 3.

District 5

Donna Lyvette Purvis, a Democrat, is running unopposed after defeating the long-serving Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton in the primary. She is the owner of of a professional cleaning services company. Purvis said she is concerned with crime, vacant houses and economic development in her district. There is no Republican candidate in District 5.

District 7

The incumbent Councilwoman, Republican Angela Leet, is vying for the Mayor’s office in this fall’s election, leaving the District 7 seat open. Democrat Paula McCraney will face Republican Kent Hall for the position.

McCraney is a longtime St. Matthews resident and small business owner who serves on the Louisville Citizens Commission on Police Accountability. She named government spending and planning and zoning issues as her top priorities on her campaign’s Facebook page.

Hall worked for the County Clerk’s office for nearly three decades. He lists neighborhood safety, supporting suburban cities and addressing traffic concerns among his top values. Hall also says he would post all of his expenditures as Councilman online.

District 9

Incumbent Democrat Bill Hollander is running unopposed. He joined Metro Council in 2015 and currently serves on the Planning, Zoning and Annexation and Government Oversight, Audit and Ethics committees. He is chair of the Budget committee. There is no Republican candidate in District 9.

District 11

Democrat Derek Trent Ashcraft will challenge Republican incumbent Kevin Kramer.

Kramer took Metro Council office in 2003. He is a teacher and serves on the Labor, Economic Development and Contracts committee, the Government Oversight, Audit and Ethics committee and is vice chair of the Budget committee and of the minority caucus.

Ashcraft is also a teacher. He wants to automatically register every 18-year-old to vote, ensure paid maternity leave through the county and work with Frankfort lawmakers to protect teachers’ pensions, according to his campaign website.

District 13

Democrat Vicki Aubrey Welch, who has served on Metro Council since 2006, is retiring after this term. Democrat Mark Fox and Republican Jennifer Alexander, are competing for her seat.

Fox retired as a major from the Louisville Metro Police Department in 2015. He said he cares about quality of life issues. In particular, he wants to take a holistic approach to addressing the opioid crisis, to attract family- and neighborhood-friendly development and to improve drainage and sidewalks.

Alexander is a director at Jim Beam and lists public safety, education and government spending as her top priorities.

District 15

Three-term Councilwoman Marianne Butler is retiring, leaving her seat open to pursue for Democrat Kevin Triplett and Republican Richard Brown. The two participated in a candidate forum on Oct. 11.

Triplett retired in 2017 after 27 years of public service. He was a legislative assistant for District 13. He says he cares about promoting safe neighborhoods, addressing aging infrastructure and improving education and workforce development.

Brown is an Oakdale resident and works in human resources at the University of Louisville hospital. His primary issues are investment and jobs, public safety and improving property values.

District 17

Republican incumbent Glen Stuckel will face Democrat Markus Winkler for the District 17 seat.

Stuckel has served in Metro Council since 2003. He is vice chair of the Planning, Zoning and Annexation committee, and serves on the Public Works, Facilities, Transportation and Accessibility and Parks and Sustainability committees. He names traffic and safety, parks and government accountability as his top concerns.

Winkler describes himself as fiscally conservative and socially progressive. The Anchorage resident’s top issues include over-development, jobs and local oversight of Jefferson County Public Schools. He serves on the Anchorage Public School council.

District 19

Incumbent Republican Julie Denton is not running for re-election. Democrat William Ackerman III will face Republican Anthony Piagentini for the seat.

Ackerman’s top issues are public safety, infrastructure and the economy. Piagentini is a Marine Corps veteran and a senior director at WellCare Health Plans. He cares about education, jobs, crime and pro-life issues.

District 21

Outgoing Councilman Vitalis Lanshima lost the Democratic primary to a woman who he competed against late last year. At that time, Lanshima and Nicole George were vying to be appointed to the seat vacated by controversial Councilman Dan Johnson.

Now George, a Democrat, will go up against Republican Bret A. Shultz and nonpartisan John Witt for a full District 21 term. The three participated in a candidate forum on Oct. 11.

George is a social worker who is focused on safe and healthy communities, infrastructure and economic development.

Shultz is a retired horse trainer who has more recently worked at the Ford Truck Plant, and who says he cares about reducing crime and changing legacy tax codes. Last year, he was accused by his then-girlfriend of abuse.

Witt is a U.S. Army Veteran and Kentucky Colonel who says he is concerned about drugs and over-development.

District 23

Republican incumbent James Peden is running unopposed. He joined Metro Council in 2003 and currently serves on the Public Safety, Appropriations and Parks and Sustainability committees. There is no Democratic candidate in District 23.

District 25

Democratic incumbent and former Metro Council president David Yates will face Republican challenger Harold Temoth Henley Jr. for the District 25 seat.

Yates has been a Metro Council member since 2011. He currently serves on the Appropriations committee and Labor, Economic Development and Contracts committee, of which he is vice chair.

Henley Jr. is a District 25 resident.