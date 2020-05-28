First, The Basics

Polls open on Tuesday, June 2 in all Indiana counties at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. For this year’s primary, all voters are eligible to vote absentee by mail, but you had to have requested an absentee-by-mail ballot by May 21. All registered voters are also eligible to vote early in-person from May 26 to June 1; a list of early voting locations and hours is available from your local county clerk or here (click on “Find My Polling Location”).

If you’re voting in-person on June 2, you can find your polling place (as well as check your ballot and voter registration) here.

Indiana requires a government-issued photo ID to vote in-person, whether it’s early or on Election Day. Acceptable IDs have to have a photo, name and be issued by either the State of Indiana or the U.S. government. It also has to have an expiration date, and either be current or have expired after the date of the last General Election (November 8, 2016). Here’s a list of some examples.

Indiana has what’s known as an “open primary” system. This means when you go to vote, you can request either a Democratic or Republican ballot.

Click on your party affiliation to see more information about who’s on your ballot.

Note: Races where there is only one candidate from a particular party have not been included; those candidates will automatically advance to November’s General Election. Links to candidates’ campaign pages are included, when available.

The Democratic Ballot

U.S. Congress

The biggest race on Clark County Democratic ballots (besides President) is a crowded field of five candidates vying to take on current U.S. Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

The candidates are:

Liam Dorris

Brandon Hood

James C. O’Gabhann III

Mark J. Powell

Andy Ruff

Click here for more information on these candidates.

Clark County Council (At Large)

The Clark County Council is the fiscal body for county government. Voters can pick three candidates, and there are four Democrats running.

The Republican Ballot

There are a number of crowded local races on the Clark County Republican ballot.

Indiana House District 66

This district includes 13 Clark County precincts, and also some of Scott and Jackson counties. Two Republicans are vying to take on incumbent Rep. Terry Goodin, a Democrat who’s running unopposed in his party’s primary. They are:

Indiana House District 73

This district includes three precincts in Clark County. Two Republicans are on the ballot:

There are no Democrats running, so whoever wins the Republican primary will win in the General Election by default.

Clark Circuit Court, 4th Judicial Circuit, No. 1

This court hears both civil and criminal cases, including the most serious felony offenses, juvenile paternity cases, mortgage foreclosure, traffic infractions and adoption cases.

The winner of the primary will face Drew Adams, a Democrat, in November.

Clark County Commissioner District 2

The Clark County Commissioners have broad authority which includes: overseeing construction of roads; controlling county property including jails and public offices; developing economic development programs; auditing and authorizing payments; and planning and authorizing solid waste handling.

Jack A Coffman (incumbent)

Les Young

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat HC Sellers, who is running unopposed in the primary, in November.

Clark County Council At Large

The Clark County Council is the fiscal body for county government. Voters can pick three candidates, and there are five Republicans running.