First, The Basics

Polls open on Tuesday, June 2 in all Indiana counties at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. For this year’s primary, all voters are eligible to vote absentee by mail, but you had to have requested an absentee-by-mail ballot by May 21. All registered voters are also eligible to vote early in-person from May 26 to June 1; a list of early voting locations and hours is available from your local county clerk or here (click on “Find My Polling Location”).

If you’re voting in-person on June 2, you can find your polling place (as well as check your ballot and voter registration) here.

Indiana requires a government-issued photo ID to vote in-person, whether it’s early or on Election Day. Acceptable IDs have to have a photo, name and be issued by either the State of Indiana or the U.S. government. They also have to have an expiration date, and either be current or have expired after the date of the last General Election (November 8, 2016). Here’s a list of some examples.

Indiana has what’s known as an “open primary” system. This means when you go to vote, you can request either a Democratic or Republican ballot.

School Safety Referendum

Something that will be on every Floyd County ballot — Democratic or Republican — is a referendum that would increase property taxes to fund school safety improvements in the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School District. Here’s more on what that proposal is.

The exact language you’ll see on your ballot is:

“For the eight (8) calendar years immediately following the holding of the referendum, should the school corporation impose a property tax rate that does not exceed eight and one half cents ($0.085) on each one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation and that is in addition to all other property taxes imposed by the school corporation for the purpose of funding social , emotional, safety, and security needs for all students and staff including, but not limited to: (A) additional school resource officers, (B) physical safety and security improvements, (c) student programs to address mental wellness, addiction, anger management, bullying, and school violence, and (D) professional development/training which focuses on proactive safety strategies?”

Click on your party affiliation to see more information about who’s on your ballot.

Note: Races where there is only one candidate from a particular party have not been included; those candidates will automatically advance to November’s General Election. Links to candidates’ campaign pages are included, when available.

The Democratic Ballot

U.S. Congress

The biggest race on Floyd County Democratic ballots (besides President) is a crowded field of five candidates vying to take on current U.S. Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

The candidates are:

Liam Dorris

Brandon Hood

James C. O’Gabhann III

Mark J. Powell

Andy Ruff

Floyd County Council

The only other race on the Democratic ballot where the party’s candidate isn’t running unopposed in the primary is for Floyd County Council. The governing body administers the county’s fiscal affairs; it “has authority to view or review fiscal matters, determine proper policy, and set priorities for the allocation and expenditure of county funds through the adoption of an annual budget.”

Voters can pick three candidates; there are three Democrats running. They are:

Calle Janson

Leslie Knable (incumbent)

Brad Striegel (incumbent)

The Republican Ballot

There are a number of crowded local races on the Floyd County Republican ballot.

Floyd County Commissioner

The Floyd County Commissioners have broad authority which includes: overseeing construction of roads; controlling county property including jails and public offices; developing economic development programs; auditing and authorizing payments; and planning and authorizing solid waste handling.

In District 2, which includes Greenville and Lafayette, there are two Republicans on the ballot.

The winner will face off against Democrat Jeremy Shumate in November.

Floyd County Commissioner District 3

In District 3, which includes Georgetown and Franklin Township, there are two Republicans on the ballot:

The winner will face off against Democrat Thomas Lenfert in November.

Treasurer

The Floyd County Treasurer “is responsible for depository of tax obligations, collection of property taxes, processing of Liquor License renewals, processing of mobile home relocation permits and title transfers, General bookkeeping, distribution, county investments and Auditing. In addition, the office handles the yearly Tax Sale, collections liens from the Municipal Utilities as well as Code Enforcement.

There are three Republican candidates for treasurer:

The candidates are:

Whoever wins will face Democrat Becky Lang in November

Coroner

The Floyd County Coroner “investigates and determines the cause and manner of death of a person who dies as a result of a violent, accidental or suicidal act or any unexpected death, or during a surgical procedure. Under certain circumstances the County Coroner assumes the duties of the County Sheriff.”

There are three Republicans vying for the party’s nomination for coroner. They are:

Whoever wins the nomination will face Democrat Anthony Oxendine, who’s running unopposed in the primary, in November.

Floyd County Council

The Floyd County Council administers the county’s fiscal affairs; it “has authority to view or review fiscal matters, determine proper policy, and set priorities for the allocation and expenditure of county funds through the adoption of an annual budget.”

Judge of the Floyd Superior Court No. 1

This court hears a range of cases; about two-thirds are felony criminal cases and the remaining third are civil cases. The current Superior Court Judge, Susan Orth, has held the seat since 2004 but is not seeking reelection.

The four Republican candidates vying to replace her are:

The winner will compete against Matthew W. Lorch, a Democrat who’s running unopposed.