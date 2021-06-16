Another Kentuckian has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Law enforcement arrested Kurt Peterson, a resident of Hodgenville near Elizabethtown, on Wednesday in connection to the riot, according to the FBI’s Louisville field office. Federal officials have charged Peterson with obstructing an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. All together, those charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 31 years in prison or fines totaling more than $250,000.

#BREAKING: KURT PETERSON of Hodgenville, KY was arrested today in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Stay up-to-date on all of the Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/dwam3OWYxd pic.twitter.com/KsgEw88HM0 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) June 16, 2021

FBI officials say Peterson is expected to have an initial court appearance Wednesday. He is the fourteenth Kentuckian arrested in connection to the Jan 6 riots.

Five people died on the day of the attack on the Capitol, and hundreds were injured. Many of the rioters attended a “Stop the Steal” rally beforehand and falsely claimed the presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. The breach of the Capitol building happened as Congress members were certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Louisville field office declined to comment on Peterson’s alleged activities within the U.S. Capitol.