On Thanksgiving Day, the talk in most American homes focuses on food — both what we’re cooking and how much of it we can eat. Across Louisville, that holds true for the city’s newcomers, too.

Over the past few months, the Americana World Community Center, which serves Louisville’s immigrant and refugee populations, has spent time speaking with cooks and restaurant owners who have come through their programs.

They spoke about a lot of the same topics that will be discussed at holiday tables all around the country today — food, family and home.

You can listen to their stories — which are brought to you through a partnership between WFPL News and Americana — below.

Funmi Aderinokun

Roxanne Scott

Funmi Aderinokun is the owner of Funmi’s Cafe in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood. She moved to the United States nearly a decade ago, and brought her Nigerian culinary traditions with her.

Francis Bien-Aime

Americana World Community Center

Francis Bien-Aime grew up in Haiti, but now owns the Caribbean Cafe in the Beechmont neighborhood. He speaks about how he came to open his business.

Mina Ibrahim

Americana World Community Center

Mina Ibrahim is originally from Iraq, and moved to Louisville almost four years ago. One of the ways she interacts with her new community is by baking and selling cupcakes at city festivals:

WFPL Reporter Kyeland Jackson contributed to this story.