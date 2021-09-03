Honor Flight Bluegrass is currently taking sign-ups for its first flight since October 2019.

Honor Flight Bluegrass

The program gives veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War a chance to visit their respective war memorials on a one-day, travel expenses paid trip.

It gives veterans who have never seen these memorials a chance to experience them in person.

“To see the emotions of these veterans during the day when they were able to go to their memorials and then they go to Iwo Jima, we go see the changing of the guard, it’s just extraordinary to be part of this special day,” said Jeff Thoke, chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass.

Thoke got his start in the program by volunteering to be a guardian. Guardians can be family members or strangers who assist veterans who may have mobility issues.

Guardians, pay $500 to go on the trip.

Veterans are organized by age and health status. The sickest veterans go first, no matter their age or the war they fought in. After that, the program organizes veteran applications chronologically by what war they served in.

The trip is set for October 20 and will be the only honor flight this year leaving from Kentucky.

September 7 is the deadline to sign up. Veterans can sign-up at the Honor Flight Bluegrass website or by calling 1-888-998-1941.