Hoosiers have until 6 p.m. Tuesday to cast a vote in this year’s primary election.
Several nominations for local, state and federal seats are up for grabs in Clark and Floyd counties.
A dozen candidates from both parties are competing to replace outgoing Republican U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth in the 9th Congressional District.
Floyd County has state senate and state representative seats on the ballot along with some county-level and municipal races. Both counties will select a new sheriff this year.
Here’s a list of contested races in Clark and Floyd counties.
Indiana 9th Congressional District
- Republicans: James Baker, J. Michael Davisson, Dan Heiwig, Erin Houchin, D. Eric Schansberg, Mike Sodrel, Stuart Barnes-Israel, Brian Tibbs, Bill J. Thomas
- Democrats: Isak Asare, D. William Dorris, Matthew Fyfe
Floyd County (click here for voting locations)
State Senate District 47
- Republicans: Kevin Boehnlein (incumbent), Gary Byrne
State Representative District 72
- Republicans: Edward D. “Ed” Clere (incumbent), Jackie Bright Grubbs, Thomas M. “Tom” Jones
County Auditor
- Republicans: Diana M. Topping, Amanda M. Pahmeier
County Sheriff
- Republicans: Steve Bush, Sam Sarkisian
County Assessor
- Republicans: James W. Sinks (incumbent), Chris Dones, Terry L. Watson
County Commissioner District 1
- Republicans: Shawn Carruthers (incumbent), Al Knable
- Democrats: Tyler P. Gains, Chuck Simons
County Council District 2
- Republicans: Adam Roberts (incumbent), Jim Freiberger
County Council District 3
- Republicans: Danny Short (incumbent), Brian Webb
County Council District 4
- Republicans: Denise Ann Konkle (incumbent), Doug Wacker
Greenville Township Board (Three nominees move on to general)
- Republicans: Cheryl Matthews (incumbent), Dave Matthews (incumbent), Patty Nelson (incumbent), Kevin Williar
New Albany Township Board (Three nominees move on to general)
- Democrats: Rick Cochran (incumbent), Steven William Bonifer, Max Gosman, Ceddrika L Porter
Georgetown Town Council Member, At Large (Two nominees move on to general)
- Republicans: Chris Loop (incumbent), Brandon Hopf, Jason Parrish
Clark County (click here for voting locations)
County Recorder
- Democrats: Jeff Frey, David “Yogi” Paris
County Sheriff
- Democrats: Ed Byers, Dwight T. Ingle