Hoosiers have until 6 p.m. Tuesday to cast a vote in this year’s primary election.

Several nominations for local, state and federal seats are up for grabs in Clark and Floyd counties.

A dozen candidates from both parties are competing to replace outgoing Republican U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth in the 9th Congressional District.

Floyd County has state senate and state representative seats on the ballot along with some county-level and municipal races. Both counties will select a new sheriff this year.

Here’s a list of contested races in Clark and Floyd counties.

Indiana 9th Congressional District

Republicans: James Baker, J. Michael Davisson, Dan Heiwig, Erin Houchin, D. Eric Schansberg, Mike Sodrel, Stuart Barnes-Israel, Brian Tibbs, Bill J. Thomas

Democrats: Isak Asare, D. William Dorris, Matthew Fyfe

Floyd County (click here for voting locations)

State Senate District 47

Republicans: Kevin Boehnlein (incumbent), Gary Byrne

State Representative District 72

Republicans: Edward D. “Ed” Clere (incumbent), Jackie Bright Grubbs, Thomas M. “Tom” Jones

County Auditor

Republicans: Diana M. Topping, Amanda M. Pahmeier

County Sheriff

Republicans: Steve Bush, Sam Sarkisian

County Assessor

Republicans: James W. Sinks (incumbent), Chris Dones, Terry L. Watson

County Commissioner District 1

Republicans: Shawn Carruthers (incumbent), Al Knable

Democrats: Tyler P. Gains, Chuck Simons

County Council District 2

Republicans: Adam Roberts (incumbent), Jim Freiberger

County Council District 3

Republicans: Danny Short (incumbent), Brian Webb

County Council District 4

Republicans: Denise Ann Konkle (incumbent), Doug Wacker

Greenville Township Board (Three nominees move on to general)

Republicans: Cheryl Matthews (incumbent), Dave Matthews (incumbent), Patty Nelson (incumbent), Kevin Williar

New Albany Township Board (Three nominees move on to general)

Democrats: Rick Cochran (incumbent), Steven William Bonifer, Max Gosman, Ceddrika L Porter

Georgetown Town Council Member, At Large (Two nominees move on to general)

Republicans: Chris Loop (incumbent), Brandon Hopf, Jason Parrish

Clark County (click here for voting locations)

County Recorder

Democrats: Jeff Frey, David “Yogi” Paris

County Sheriff