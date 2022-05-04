Hoosiers cast their votes in primary races for several local, state and federal offices on Tuesday.

Former state Sen. Erin Houchin came out on top in a crowded Republican field for the nomination to replace outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth in the 9th Congressional District, though former U.S. Rep. Mike Sodrel picked up the most votes in Clark and Floyd counties. Teacher Matthew Fyfe won the Democratic nomination.

Most incumbents in Floyd County races prevailed, though a couple lost their seats. New Albany City Council member Al Knable won the nomination for Floyd County Commissioner District 1 over the current president of the commissioners, Shawn Carruthers. Floyd County Council member Adam Roberts lost his District 2 primary to Jim Freiberger.

Both counties will elect new sheriffs in this year’s general election. Steve Bush won the Republican nomination in Floyd County. Ed Byers was victorious on the Democratic side in Clark County.

Here’s a list of winners from contested local races.

Indiana 9th Congressional District

Republicans: Erin Houchin , James Baker, J. Michael Davisson, Dan Heiwig, D. Eric Schansberg, Mike Sodrel, Stuart Barnes-Israel, Brian Tibbs, Bill J. Thomas

Democrats: Matthew Fyfe , Isak Asare, D. William Dorris

Floyd County

State Senate District 47

Republicans: Kevin Boehnlein (incumbent, 62.16%) , Gary Byrne

State Representative District 72

Republicans: Edward D. “Ed” Clere (incumbent, 50.25%) , Jackie Bright Grubbs, Thomas M. “Tom” Jones

County Auditor

Republicans: Diana M. Topping (60.80%) , Amanda M. Pahmeier

County Sheriff

Republicans: Steve Bush (52.76%) , Sam Sarkisian

County Assessor

Republicans: Terry L. Watson (50.24%) , James W. Sinks (incumbent), Chris Dones

County Commissioner District 1

Republicans: Al Knable (62.57%), Shawn Carruthers (incumbent)

Democrats: Tyler P. Gaines (52.94%) , Chuck Simons

County Council District 2

Republicans: Jim Freiberger (65.56%), Adam Roberts (incumbent)

County Council District 3

Republicans: Danny Short (incumbent, 57.95%) , Brian Webb

County Council District 4

Republicans: Denise Ann Konkle (incumbent, 51.40%) , Doug Wacker

Greenville Township Board (Three nominees move on to general)

Republicans: Dave Matthews (incumbent), Patty Nelson (incumbent), Kevin Williar, Cheryl Matthews (incumbent)

New Albany Township Board (Three nominees move on to general)

Democrats: Rick Cochran (incumbent), Steven William Bonifer , Ceddrika L Porter, Max Gosman

Georgetown Town Council Member, At Large (Two nominees move on to general)

Republicans: Chris Loop (incumbent), Brandon Hopf, Jason Parrish

Clark County

County Recorder

Democrats: Jeff Frey (62.16%) , David “Yogi” Paris

County Sheriff