The Kentucky House is planning to consider a measure the Education Committee passed Tuesday morning aimed at changing K-12 curriculum and who controls it.

The committee passed a proposal from Republican Sen. Max Wise that would dictate how teachers talk about U.S. history, and add a list of historical texts schools would have to incorporate into their social studies curriculum. The GOP-led committee gave its approval to the proposal not once, but twice: first when the committee passed Senate Bill 138, sponsored by Wise, and second when it approved a new version of Senate Bill 1, which appeared in committee Tuesday morning with language from SB 138 added in.

The House is now poised to take up Senate Bill 1.

Boone County Republican Rep. Ed Massey, the House sponsor of the bill, told the committee the language from SB 138 was added to the measure as a “strategy.”

“If Senate Bill 1 does pass, I’m not sure there’s a need to call 138 on the floor,” he said.

The provisions include many clauses common in other bills inspired by a national conservative backlash against lessons on systemic racism and implicit bias. Groups opposed to these anti-racist initiatives refer to such trainings or lessons as “critical race theory,” or CRT, and have accused educators of using CRT to divide and indoctrinate children in leftist ideas.

The language from SB 138, which is identical to new paragraphs added to SB 1, requires public school instruction to be consistent with a number of ideas. Among them, “that defining racial disparities solely on the legacy of [slavery and Jim Crow] is destructive to the unification of our nation.”

“What is destructive to the unification of our nation?” Rep. Attica Scott, a Black Louisville Democrat, asked Wise in committee.

Wise, who is white, answered that the bill is an attempt to “unify.”

“If we go back and we always say that everything is based off of this point in history, is that unifying us?” Wise said. “That [slavery] was a bad point. So we want to make sure that where we are today, we don’t just always tell a student, ‘You can’t achieve in life because of a certain point in American history.’ That’s the destruction.”

Scott was not persuaded and voted against the measure.

“I can’t abide by this bill: the erasure in it, the unnecessary attempt at classroom censorship,” Scott said.

She said the conversation made it “clear … that the bill sponsor [Wise] really is not interested in hearing from those of us who are different from the sponsor.”

Several Jefferson County Public Schools students testified against the bill in committee, including JCPS 8th grader Jayus Rasheed. Rasheed, who is Black, said she has experienced racist comments in school about her hair and that her fellow students and teachers need training in implicit bias and cultural sensitivity.

“We need to be learning about cultural appropriation, we need to be learning about slavery so we cannot repeat the past. We are doomed to repeat the past if we do not learn it,” she said.

Wise asserted that the bill would not tell teachers how to teach and pointed to provisions that say nothing in the bill “shall be construed to restrict” public schools teaching about the history of an ethnic group, “controversial aspects of history”, or instruction on “the historical oppression of a particular group of people.”

Opponents who testified worried that despite the disclaimer, the bill will still chill speech on race in the classroom.

“A vote for this bill sends a chilling message to educators across this great commonwealth. That message: ‘Be careful what you say, the thought police are watching,’” Russell County social studies teacher Donnie Wilkerson told the committee.

SB 138 heads to the House floor for a final vote.

Who controls curriculum

In addition to the recently added ‘anti-CRT’ inspired provisions, SB 1 would make additional changes to curriculum—namely, who controls it.

The measure would strip power from school-based decision making councils, or SBDMS..

SBDMs are small governing boards for public schools, composed of parents, teachers and administrators. Current law puts the power to choose curriculum and school leaders with the SBDM. SB1 would move that power to district superintendents.

The version of SB1 offered in committee Tuesday also puts new requirements and limits on the powers of the Jefferson County Board of Education, specifically.

The measure requires the Jefferson County Board of Education to complete a number of reports throughout the school year, and prevents the board from meeting more than once every eight weeks “for the purpose of approving necessary administrative matters.”

The measure heads to the House floor for another vote.