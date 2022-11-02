Kentuckians can participate in early voting for this year’s general election beginning Thursday.

Statewide in-person “no-excuse” absentee voting is open from Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 3 through 5. Residents can cast their ballots before Election Day, which is from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

This voting period is different from excused in-person absentee voting and is available to all registered voters. Residents must provide an ID that shows their name and photo and was issued by a valid government or postsecondary institution.

Kentuckians can find their early voting locations on the State Board of Elections’ website.

In Jefferson County, early voting is available Thursday to Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at seven locations:

The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown 40299

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville 40203

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Ln., Louisville 40272

Mary Queen of Peace, 4017 Dixie Hwy., Louisville 40216

Louisville Marriott East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Louisville 40299

Kentucky Exposition Center, East Hall A & B, 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville 40209

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, 724 Brent Street, Louisville 40204

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indiana voting details

In Indiana, absentee in-person voting is available for all residents through Monday, Nov. 7. Voters have to bring a valid ID with them.

Clark County residents can cast early ballots at 501 E. Court Ave. in Jeffersonville. More information is available on the Clark County government website.

Floyd County residents have two early-voting options at 2818 Green Valley Rd. in New Albany and 3748 Lawrence Banet Rd. in Floyds Knobs. Further details can be found on the Floyd County Clerk’s Office website.

Missing ballot information

The Jefferson County Clerk’s office said last week it was notified that one mail-in ballot was missing Constitutional Amendment 2, a controversial statewide measure targeting abortion access.

The office’s communications director, Erran Huber, said the ballot had several missing features, including Amendment 2, but that the team has not discovered any other incomplete ballot forms.

“We have reviewed ballots printed for mail-in absentee or in-person excused absentee voting. We have not found another instance of this issue, and we have determined that this issue was due to a printer setting that we have already corrected,” Huber said.

If a Louisville voter finds their ballot is missing information, or wants to redo their ballot, Huber said they should contact the Jefferson County Clerk’s Election Center at 502-574-6100 or visit the center at 1000 East Liberty St.

Aprile Rickert contributed reporting.